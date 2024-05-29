2024/25 Under-19 EURO qualifying round groups
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Article summary
The groups in October and November begin the road to Romania in summer 2025.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 9 to 15 October and 12 to 19 November with the 13 mini-tournament groups beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Romania.
The top two teams in each group and the best third-placed team will join Portugal in the elite round in spring. The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the summer finals.
Qualifying round groups
Group 1 (13–19 November): Ukraine, Netherlands*, Slovenia, Kazakhstan
Group 2 (12–18 November): Germany, Hungary, Cyprus, Andorra*
Group 3(13–19 November): England, Belgium, Bulgaria*, Lithuania
Group 4 (9–15 October): Türkiye, Poland*, Malta, Gibraltar
Group 5 (13–19 November): France, Scotland*, Wales, Liechtenstein
Group 6 (9–15 October): Czechia, Finland*, Switzerland, San Marino
Group 7 (13–19 November): Republic of Ireland, Iceland, Azerbaijan, Moldova*
Group 8 (13–19 November): Italy, Greece*, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro
Group 9 (13–19 November): Norway, Sweden*, Georgia, Estonia
Group 10(13–19 November): Spain, Austria, Kosovo*, Faroe Islands
Group 11 (13–19 November): Israel, Denmark, Northern Ireland, Albania*
Group 12 (9–15 October): Slovakia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Luxembourg*
Group 13 (13–19 November): Serbia, Croatia*, Armenia, Belarus
*Group hosts