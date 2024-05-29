2024/25 Under-19 EURO qualifying round groups

The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 9 to 15 October and 12 to 19 November with the 13 mini-tournament groups beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Romania.

The top two teams in each group and the best third-placed team will join Portugal in the elite round in spring. The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the summer finals.

Qualifying round groups

Group 1 (13–19 November): Ukraine, Netherlands*, Slovenia, Kazakhstan

Group 2 (12–18 November): Germany, Hungary, Cyprus, Andorra*

Group 3(13–19 November): England, Belgium, Bulgaria*, Lithuania

Group 4 (9–15 October): Türkiye, Poland*, Malta, Gibraltar

Group 5 (13–19 November): France, Scotland*, Wales, Liechtenstein

Group 6 (9–15 October): Czechia, Finland*, Switzerland, San Marino

Group 7 (13–19 November): Republic of Ireland, Iceland, Azerbaijan, Moldova*

Group 8 (13–19 November): Italy, Greece*, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro

Group 9 (13–19 November): Norway, Sweden*, Georgia, Estonia

Group 10(13–19 November): Spain, Austria, Kosovo*, Faroe Islands

Group 11 (13–19 November): Israel, Denmark, Northern Ireland, Albania*

Group 12 (9–15 October): Slovakia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Luxembourg*

Group 13 (13–19 November): Serbia, Croatia*, Armenia, Belarus

*Group hosts