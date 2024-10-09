2024/25 Under-19 EURO qualifying round guide

The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 9 to 15 October and 12 to 19 November with the 13 mini-tournament groups beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Romania.

The top two teams in each group and the best third-placed team will join Portugal in the elite round in spring. The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the finals, scheduled for 13 to 26 June 2025.

Matches

Group 1 (13–19 November): Ukraine, Netherlands*, Slovenia, Kazakhstan

Group 2 (12–18 November): Germany, Hungary, Cyprus, Andorra*

Group 3 (13–19 November): England, Belgium, Bulgaria*, Lithuania

Group 4 (9–15 October): Türkiye, Poland*, Malta, Gibraltar

Group 5 (13–19 November): France, Scotland*, Wales, Liechtenstein

Group 6 (9–15 October): Czechia, Finland*, Switzerland, San Marino

Group 7 (13–19 November): Republic of Ireland, Iceland, Azerbaijan, Moldova*

Group 8 (13–19 November): Italy, Greece*, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro

Group 9 (13–19 November): Norway, Sweden*, Georgia, Estonia

Group 10 (13–19 November): Spain (holders), Austria, Kosovo*, Faroe Islands

Group 11 (13–19 November): Israel, Denmark, Northern Ireland, Albania*

Group 12 (9–15 October): Slovakia, Latvia, North Macedonia, Luxembourg*

Group 13 (13–19 November): Serbia, Croatia*, Armenia, Belarus

*Group hosts