Under-19 EURO elite round latest: Germany, Denmark, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Spain into finals
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Germany, Denmark, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway and holders Spain have so far booked their place alongside hosts Romania in June's final tournament by winning their elite round groups.
The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round is concluding with the mini-tournaments deciding Romania's seven finals opponents.
Through to final tournament so far
Denmark, Germany, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Romania (hosts), Spain (holders)
On Saturday, Germany clinched first place with Group 6 with a game to spare to ensure their spot in the finals for the first time since 2017. The other six mini-tournaments are decided on Tuesday, with qualifiers so far including holders Spain (knocking out 2024 runners-up France and the side they beat in the semis, Italy) and Montenegro, into their first UEFA final tournament at any level.
In the elite round, the 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round (the 13 group winners, the 13 group runners-up, and the best third-placed team Latvia) join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage.
The elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the finals, scheduled from 13 to 26 June. The draw is on 15 April in Bucharest.
Elite round groups
Group 1
Through to final tournament: Denmark
Also in group: Austria, Hungary*, Iceland
Group 2
Through to final tournament: Montenegro
Also in group: Poland, Georgia*, Slovakia
Group 3
Through to final tournament: Netherlands
Also in group: Czechia*, Luxembourg, Croatia
Group 4
Through to final tournament: Norway
Also in group: Serbia*, Belgium, Israel
Group 5:
Through to final tournament: Spain (holders)
Also in group: Italy*, France, Latvia
Group 6
Through to final tournament: Germany*
Also in group: Slovenia, Finland, Republic of Ireland
Group 7
Contenders: England, Portugal, Türkiye, Wales*
*Mini-tournament hosts
Team guide
- Spain are holders having won their ninth title since the reformatting to a U19 event in 2021/22.
- France were runners-up in 2024 with Italy beaten semi-finalists and Denmark, Norway and Türkiye also aiming to qualify again.
- France (3 titles), England (2), Germany (2), Italy (2), Portugal (1) and Serbia (1) are also past U19 EURO winners, while Hungary, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland won the previous U18 EURO.
- Latvia, Luxembourg, Montenegro and Wales began the elite round aiming to qualify for their first U19 EURO final tournament (Wales will host the 2026 edition).