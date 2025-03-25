Under-19 EURO elite round latest: Germany, Denmark, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Spain into finals

The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round is concluding with the mini-tournaments deciding Romania's seven finals opponents.

Through to final tournament so far Denmark, Germany, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Romania (hosts), Spain (holders)

On Saturday, Germany clinched first place with Group 6 with a game to spare to ensure their spot in the finals for the first time since 2017. The other six mini-tournaments are decided on Tuesday, with qualifiers so far including holders Spain (knocking out 2024 runners-up France and the side they beat in the semis, Italy) and Montenegro, into their first UEFA final tournament at any level.

In the elite round, the 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round (the 13 group winners, the 13 group runners-up, and the best third-placed team Latvia) join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage.

The elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the finals, scheduled from 13 to 26 June. The draw is on 15 April in Bucharest.

Matches

Group 1

Through to final tournament: Denmark

Also in group: Austria, Hungary*, Iceland

Group 2

Through to final tournament: Montenegro

Also in group: Poland, Georgia*, Slovakia

Group 3

Through to final tournament: Netherlands

Also in group: Czechia*, Luxembourg, Croatia

Group 4

Through to final tournament: Norway

Also in group: Serbia*, Belgium, Israel

Group 5:

Through to final tournament: Spain (holders)

Also in group: Italy*, France, Latvia

Group 6

Through to final tournament: Germany*

Also in group: Slovenia, Finland, Republic of Ireland

Group 7

Contenders: England, Portugal, Türkiye, Wales*

*Mini-tournament hosts

Team guide