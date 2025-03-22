Under-19 EURO elite round latest: Germany through
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Article summary
Germany have booked their place alongside hosts Romania in June's final tournament with the other six elite round groups to be settled on Tuesday.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round runs until Tuesday with the mini-tournaments deciding Romania's seven finals opponents.
On Saturday, Germany clinched first place with Group 6 with a game to spare to ensure their spot in the finals for the first time since 2017. The other six mini-tournaments will be decided on Thursday, including Group 6, where Spain are top having beaten France 2-1 in a rematch of the 2024 final and scored an 89th-minute penalty to draw 2-2 with the side they defeated in the semis last year, Italy.
In the elite round, the 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round (the 13 group winners, the 13 group runners-up, and the best third-placed team Latvia) join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage.
The elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the finals, scheduled from 13 to 26 June. The draw is on 15 April in Bucharest.
Elite round groups
Group 1
Contenders: Austria, Denmark, Hungary*, Iceland
Group 2
Contenders: Montenegro, Poland, Georgia*, Slovakia
Group 3
Contenders: Czechia*, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Croatia
Group 4
Contenders: Norway, Serbia*, Belgium, Israel
Group 5:
Contenders: Spain (holders), France, Italy*, Latvia
Group 6:
Through to finals: Germany*
Also in group: Finland, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland
Group 7
Contenders: England, Portugal, Türkiye, Wales*
*Mini-tournament hosts
Team guide
- Spain are holders having won their ninth title since the reformatting to a U19 event in 2021/22.
- France were runners-up in 2024 with Italy beaten semi-finalists and Denmark, Norway and Türkiye also aiming to qualify again.
- France (3 titles), England (2), Germany (2), Italy (2), Portugal (1) and Serbia (1) are also past U19 EURO winners, while Hungary, the Republic of Ireland and Scotland won the previous U18 EURO.
- Latvia, Luxembourg, Montenegro and Wales began the elite round aiming to qualify for their first U19 EURO final tournament (Wales will host the 2026 edition).