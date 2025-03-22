Under-19 EURO elite round latest: Germany through

The 2024/25 UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round runs until Tuesday with the mini-tournaments deciding Romania's seven finals opponents.

On Saturday, Germany clinched first place with Group 6 with a game to spare to ensure their spot in the finals for the first time since 2017. The other six mini-tournaments will be decided on Thursday, including Group 6, where Spain are top having beaten France 2-1 in a rematch of the 2024 final and scored an 89th-minute penalty to draw 2-2 with the side they defeated in the semis last year, Italy.

In the elite round, the 27 teams that emerged from the qualifying round (the 13 group winners, the 13 group runners-up, and the best third-placed team Latvia) join top seeds Portugal, who enter at this stage.

The elite round group winners will join hosts Romania in the finals, scheduled from 13 to 26 June. The draw is on 15 April in Bucharest.

Matches

Group 1

Contenders: Austria, Denmark, Hungary*, Iceland

Group 2

Contenders: Montenegro, Poland, Georgia*, Slovakia

Group 3

Contenders: Czechia*, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Croatia

Group 4

Contenders: Norway, Serbia*, Belgium, Israel

Group 5:

Contenders: Spain (holders), France, Italy*, Latvia

Group 6:

Through to finals: Germany*

Also in group: Finland, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland

Group 7

Contenders: England, Portugal, Türkiye, Wales*

*Mini-tournament hosts

