Under-19 EURO Matchday 2 round-up: Denmark dominate, Spain seal semi-final spot
Monday, June 16, 2025
Article summary
Spain booked a semi-final spot with victory over Romania while Denmark eased past Montenegro on the first evening of Matchday 2 action at the UEFA Under-19 European Championship.
Article top media content
Article body
Denmark earned their first win in dominant fashion before Spain secured progress to the UEFA Under-19 European Championship semi-finals from Group A with a hard-fought win over Romania.
UEFA.com recaps the Monday action ahead of Tuesday's matches in Group B.
Matchday 2 fixtures and results
Monday 16 June (Group A)
Denmark 5-0 Montenegro (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest)
Romania 1-3 Spain (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari)
Tuesday 17 June (Group B)
Norway vs Netherlands (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 16:00)
Germany vs England (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)
All timings CET
Romania 1-3 Spain
Spain secured progress from Group A but they were pushed hard by the hosts in Oras Voluntari. Paco Gallardo's side got off to an electric start thanks to winger Antonio Cordero, who finished off Alejandro Monserrate's third-minute cutback to put Spain ahead. The goalscorer was the driving force in much of the holders' attacking play throughout the first half.
Romania drew level three minutes into the second half as Luca Szimionaș' strike from distance took a wicked deflection to beat Raúl Jiménez. The hosts continued to apply pressure, but Raúl Jiménez kept them at bay before Spain roared to victory – Jon Martín glancing in Cordero's corner before Alejandro Monserrate's left-footed finish sealed it.
Denmark 5-0 Montenegro
Denmark eased past Montenegro to earn their first points of Group A. Lars Stensgaard made five changes to the starting 11 defeated by Spain, a decision that quickly paid off as Villum Berthelsen, an introduction in central midfield, dispatched a sweet strike from range in the ninth minute.
Mike Themsen finished either side of half-time to extend the lead, the first made by the Denmark press and the second by the No10's incisive dribbling, before striker Jonathan Agyekum added two left-footed finishes from the bench. Defeat means Montenegro cannot progress from Group A.
Matchday 3 fixtures
Thursday 19 June (Group A)
Montenegro vs Spain (Ilie Oana Stadium, Ploiești, 19:00)
Denmark vs Romania (Arcul de Triumf Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)
Friday 20 June (Group B)
Netherlands vs England (Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, 19:00)
Norway vs Germany (Anghel Iordanescu Stadium, Oras Voluntari, 19:00)
All timings are CET