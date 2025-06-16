Under-19 EURO Matchday 2 round-up: Denmark dominate, Spain seal semi-final spot

Denmark earned their first win in dominant fashion before Spain secured progress to the UEFA Under-19 European Championship semi-finals from Group A with a hard-fought win over Romania.

UEFA.com recaps the Monday action ahead of Tuesday's matches in Group B.

Highlights: Romania 1-3 Spain

Spain secured progress from Group A but they were pushed hard by the hosts in Oras Voluntari. Paco Gallardo's side got off to an electric start thanks to winger Antonio Cordero, who finished off Alejandro Monserrate's third-minute cutback to put Spain ahead. The goalscorer was the driving force in much of the holders' attacking play throughout the first half.

Romania drew level three minutes into the second half as Luca Szimionaș' strike from distance took a wicked deflection to beat Raúl Jiménez. The hosts continued to apply pressure, but Raúl Jiménez kept them at bay before Spain roared to victory – Jon Martín glancing in Cordero's corner before Alejandro Monserrate's left-footed finish sealed it.

Highlights: Denmark 5-0 Montenegro

Denmark eased past Montenegro to earn their first points of Group A. Lars Stensgaard made five changes to the starting 11 defeated by Spain, a decision that quickly paid off as Villum Berthelsen, an introduction in central midfield, dispatched a sweet strike from range in the ninth minute.

Mike Themsen finished either side of half-time to extend the lead, the first made by the Denmark press and the second by the No10's incisive dribbling, before striker Jonathan Agyekum added two left-footed finishes from the bench. Defeat means Montenegro cannot progress from Group A.