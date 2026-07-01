2026 Under-19 EURO Matchday 2 highlights: Germany and Spain seal semi-final spots

Germany and Spain confirmed their positions in Group A's top two as Matchday 2 of the 2026 European Under-19 Championship finals kicked off on Wednesday.

We round up the action.

Under-19 EURO highlights: Wales 0-4 Germany

Wales' Cruz Allen went close early on but Germany were in command by half-time thanks to smart finishes from Francis Onyeka and Montrell Culbreath. Leverkusen winger Culbreath set up Onyeka's neat 21st-minute opener with a brilliant burst down the right and nodded in from Moritz Reimers' cross nine minutes later. Christian Wörns' side added two more in the second half, Otto Stange breaking away for a confident finish before Jykese Fields' late header, which came a few minutes after Onyeka had struck the crossbar from the penalty spot.

Under-19 EURO highlights: Denmark 0-3 Spain

A tight first half produced few clear chances until the closing stages, when Spain finally unlocked Denmark's stubborn defence. A warning came on 37 minutes when the fingertips of Tobias Breum-Harild denied Thiago Pitarch, and Spain took the lead four minutes later as Hugo López applied a side-footed finish to Morante's ball from the left. That pattern repeated itself in the second half, chances scarce until substitute Ousmane Diallo finished in the 81st minute and Morante got the third after some fine footwork four minutes later.