U19 qualifying round starts 8 October

Monday 16 September 2019

The 2019/20 qualifying round starts on 8 October, involving 52 of the 54 entrants on the road to Northern Ireland.

Bryan Gil is among the 2019 winners from Spain eligible again
Bryan Gil is among the 2019 winners from Spain eligible again

The 2019/20 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 8 October to 19 November, involving 52 of the 54 entrants on the road to Northern Ireland.

  • The top two in every group, along with the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair, will follow top seeds Portugal into the elite round in spring 2020, draw on 3 December.
  • The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 19 July to 1 August 2020.
  • The finals will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Qualifying round groups

Group 1 (13–19 November): Turkey*, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Armenia

Group 2 (8–14 October): Spain (holders), Serbia*, Romania, Lithuania

Group 3 (9–15 October): Germany, Scotland*, Belarus, Andorra

Group 4 (13–19 November): Greece, Belgium*, Iceland, Albania

Group 5 (13–19 November): Russia, Poland, Wales*, Kosovo

Group 6 (13–19 November): Italy*, Slovakia, Cyprus, Malta

Group 7 (9–15 October): Czech Republic*, Norway, Azerbaijan, San Marino

Group 8 (13–19 November): France, Denmark*, Finland, Faroe Islands

Group 9 (13–19 November): Ukraine, Sweden*, Slovenia, Estonia

Group 10 (13–19 November): Austria*, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Gibraltar

Group 11 (13–19 November): England, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia*, Luxembourg

Group 12 (8–14 October): Netherlands, Israel, Latvia*, Moldova

Group 13 (9–15 October): Croatia, Georgia, Hungary*, Kazakhstan

*Hosts

