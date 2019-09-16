U19 qualifying round starts 8 October
Monday 16 September 2019
The 2019/20 qualifying round starts on 8 October, involving 52 of the 54 entrants on the road to Northern Ireland.
The 2019/20 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round runs from 8 October to 19 November, involving 52 of the 54 entrants on the road to Northern Ireland.
- The top two in every group, along with the third-placed team with the best record against the leading pair, will follow top seeds Portugal into the elite round in spring 2020, draw on 3 December.
- The seven elite round group winners will join hosts Northern Ireland in the finals from 19 July to 1 August 2020.
- The finals will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Qualifying round groups
Group 1 (13–19 November): Turkey*, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Armenia
Group 2 (8–14 October): Spain (holders), Serbia*, Romania, Lithuania
Group 3 (9–15 October): Germany, Scotland*, Belarus, Andorra
Group 4 (13–19 November): Greece, Belgium*, Iceland, Albania
Group 5 (13–19 November): Russia, Poland, Wales*, Kosovo
Group 6 (13–19 November): Italy*, Slovakia, Cyprus, Malta
Group 7 (9–15 October): Czech Republic*, Norway, Azerbaijan, San Marino
Group 8 (13–19 November): France, Denmark*, Finland, Faroe Islands
Group 9 (13–19 November): Ukraine, Sweden*, Slovenia, Estonia
Group 10 (13–19 November): Austria*, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Gibraltar
Group 11 (13–19 November): England, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia*, Luxembourg
Group 12 (8–14 October): Netherlands, Israel, Latvia*, Moldova
Group 13 (9–15 October): Croatia, Georgia, Hungary*, Kazakhstan
*Hosts