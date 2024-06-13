Olympiacos face Flamengo at Maracanã in Under-20 Intercontinental Cup

The third Under-20 Intercontinental Cup will be played on Saturday 24 August, with 2024 UEFA Youth League champions Olympiacos taking on CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Sub-20 winners Flamengo at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Portugal's Benfica won the the first edition in 2022, substitute Luís Semedo getting the only goal against Uruguayan side Peñarol in Montevideo. Boca Juniors took the trophy to South America in 2023 thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory against AZ Alkmaar in Buenos Aires.

2023 highlights: Boca Juniors 1-1 AZ Alkmaar (4-1 pens)

The Under-20 Intercontinental Cup is part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which notably includes women's football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees, technical training schemes and the Finalissima, which pits the respective winners of the women's and men's UEFA European Championship against the Copa América holders.