Barcelona to face Flamengo at Maracanã in Under-20 Intercontinental Cup

The fourth Under-20 Intercontinental Cup will be played on Saturday 23 August, with 2025 UEFA Youth League champions Barcelona facing CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Sub-20 winners Flamengo at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The first edition of the competition took place in 2022 and was won by Portugal's Benfica, substitute Luís Semedo striking for the only goal against Uruguayan side Peñarol in Montevideo. That was followed up by success for Argentinean side Boca Juniors, who beat AZ Alkmaar in a penalty shoot-out in Buenos Aires.

2024 Under-20 Intercontinental Cup highlights: Flamengo 2-1 Olympiacos

The third and most recent edition saw a second victory in a row for a South American team as Flamengo beat Olympiacos 2-1 at Maracanã last year, and the Rio de Janeiro side will be hoping for a similar result when they face Barça at the same stadium later this year.

The Under-20 Intercontinental Cup is part of the expansion of the co-operation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which notably includes women's football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees and technical training schemes.