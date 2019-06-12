England v France facts
Wednesday 12 June 2019
Article summary
England have plenty of recent U21 experience while France are in a first finals since 2006 as the teams meet in Group C.
Article top media content
Article body
England and France, both undefeated in qualifying, meet at Cesena's Stadio Dino Manuzzi in their opening fixture of Group C with little between them in their previous UEFA European Under-21 Championship encounters.
• While England have plenty of recent experience in this tournament, this is France's first finals fixture in 13 years – but players in both squads have enjoyed plenty of success at youth level.
Previous meetings
• The six previous competitive fixtures between the sides have yielded two wins apiece, with England scoring 13 goals to France's ten.
• This is their first competitive meeting since November 2005, when they were paired together in the play-offs for the following year's final tournament. France won 3-2 on aggregate, following a 1-1 away draw with a 2-1 home win in which Franck Ribéry scored their first goal.
• France also came out on top in the two-legged 1988 semi-finals, Eric Cantona finding the net in each game – one in a 4-2 home win and two in a 2-2 away draw – with Paul Gascoigne on target for the home side.
• Mark Hateley scored four times in the first competitive U21 match between the teams, a 6-1 England win in the 1984 quarter-final first leg. Hateley also got the only goal of the Rouen return to wrap up an emphatic aggregate success.
• France have won three friendlies against England in the last decade – 2-0 in Nottingham in March 2009 and 3-2 in both 2014 in Brest and November 2016 in Bondoufle. Moussa Dembélé scored twice in the latter fixture, with Lucas Tousart also in the France line-up; Tammy Abraham started for England.
• Dominic Solanke scored England's winner in a 2-1 defeat of France in the 2016 European U19 Championship group stage. Freddie Woodman, Jonjoe Kenny and Fikayo Tomori also started for England, with Abraham a second-half substitute; Paul Bernardoni, Tousart and substitute Marcus Thuram featured for France.
• Tousart was a half-time substitute in France's 2-1 U19 EURO elite round win against England in March 2015; Angus Gunn was the England goalkeeper.
• Malang Sarr captained France to a 5-0 win against England in the 2018 U19 EURO group stage.
• An England side including Mason Mount were 2-0 winners against a France team featuring Sarr in the group stage of the 2016 U17 EURO.
• Jay Dasilva scored England's final goal in a 3-1 defeat of France in the European U17 Championship qualifying round in October 2014; Dayot Upamecano and substitute Jonathan Ikoné featured for France, with Kelvin Amian an unused replacement.
Form guide
England
• England have qualified for their seventh successive U21 final tournament – the longest ongoing sequence in the competition. They were semi-finalists in Poland two years ago, losing to eventual champions Germany on penalties.
• That was the third time England had made it past the initial group stage in those six finals appearances but the first in four; runners-up in 2009, they also lost in the last four in 2007.
• This is England's ninth participation in an eight or 12-team U21 finals; five of those previous eight campaigns ended in the group stage.
• Champions in 1982 and 1984, England have reached four further semi-finals, in 1978, 1980, 1986 and 1988.
• England have won only three of their last 13 group games at the final tournament (D4 L6).
• In qualifying for these finals Aidy Boothroyd's side won Group 4 by eight points – one of five teams to reach the finals without losing a game (W8 D2). They won their last three fixtures, and eight of the last nine, while their tally of four goals conceded was the joint lowest along with Romania.
• With that 2017 semi-final shoot-out defeat by Germany counted as a draw, England are unbeaten in 22 competitive fixtures (W16 D6), since a 3-1 loss to Italy on matchday three of the 2015 finals.
• Dasilva, Mount and Ryan Sessegnon were all part of England's victorious 2017 European U19 Championship squad, Dasilva captaining the side.
• Phil Foden and Morgan Gibbs-White helped England win the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Foden collecting the Golden Ball for the competition's best player.
• Woodman, Dean Henderson, Jake Clarke-Salter, Kenny, Tomori, Ezri Konsa, Kieran Dowell, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Solanke were all part of the England squad that triumphed at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Solanke won the Golden Ball and Woodman the Golden Glove.
• Woodman, Kenny and Solanke also helped England to victory at U17 EURO 2014.
France
• France have not featured in the final tournament since 2006, when they lost 3-2 after extra time to eventual champions the Netherlands in the semi-finals. This is just their third appearance in an eight or 12-team finals; they finished as runners-up on the other occasion, in 2002.
• Champions in 1988, France finished third in 1996 and fourth two years earlier, also reaching the quarter-finals in 1982, 1984 and 1986.
• Since reaching the 2006 finals, four of France's six U21 campaigns have ended in the play-offs – in 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2015. They finished second behind North Macedonia in their 2017 qualifying section.
• This time round, Sylvain Ripoll's team won their first nine fixtures, drawing the last 1-1 at home to Slovenia, to win qualifying Group 9 by 12 points. They qualified with two games to spare, their final tally of 28 points the highest recorded by any team.
• The draw with Slovenia ended France's 11-match winning run in competitive internationals, going back to a 1-0 loss in Ukraine in September 2016. That is France's sole defeat in their last 19 European U21 Championship matches (W15 D3).
• France have won all six of their group games in the U21 finals, recording three victories in both 2002 and 2006.
• Upamecano, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde and Ikoné were all in the France squad that won 2015 U17 EURO.
• Bernardoni, Tousart and Thuram were all members of France's 2016 European U19 Championship-winning squad, Tousart scoring in the 4-0 final victory against Italy.
Links and trivia
• Have played in England
Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal 2018-)
Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (Arsenal 2015–18)
Moussa Dembélé (Fulham 2012–16)
Olivier Ntcham (Manchester City 2012–15)
• Houssem Aouar came off the bench to score in Lyon's 3-0 defeat of Everton in the UEFA Europa League group stage on 2 November 2017. Tousart started for OL, while Kenny and Calvert-Lewin featured for the visitors.
• Substitute Ikoné's Paris Saint-Germain were beaten in the 2016 UEFA Youth League final by a Chelsea team including Tomori – who opened the scoring – Clarke-Salter, Abraham and substitute Mount.