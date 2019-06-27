U21 EURO semi-final preview: Spain v France

Moussa Dembélé a doubt for France

Spain have reached three of last four U21 finals

France in first finals since reaching semis in 2006

Winner to meet Germany/Romania in Sunday's final

Possible line-ups

Spain: Sivera; Martín Aguirregabiria, Vallejo, Jorge Meré, Junior Firpo; Marc Roca, Fabián Ruiz; Fornals, Ceballos, Dani Olmo; Mayoral

Out: none

Doubtful: Oyarzabal (ankle)

France: Bernardoni; Dagba, Konaté, Upamecano, M. Sarr; Aouar, Tousart, Ntcham; Reine-Adélaïde, Mateta, Ikoné

Out: Bamba (ankle)

Doubtful: Dembélé (ankle)

What the coaches say

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente ©Sportsfile

Luis de la Fuente, Spain: "We know how good France are. They are physically good, with great, quick players, a good style of play and fast counterattacks and transitions. We are two sides with completely different styles, which will make for a better game for the fans. We have players who can combat their defensive system. We will try and play how we did against Poland and dominate."

Sylvain Ripoll, France: "We're not afraid of Spain but we respect them. They were one of the favourites to win the tournament from the off, and they're a very good side. We will have to find a way to balance things, because sometimes if you play against an attacking team, you'll need to be offensive in your defence. I want my side to be ambitious. You can't always play the game you want, because your opponent won't let you. You have to strike a balance."

Road to the semi-finals

Spain: Group A winners

Matchday one: Italy 3-1 Spain

Matchday two: Spain 2-1 Belgium

Matchday three: Spain 5-0 Poland

France: Group C runners-up

Matchday one: England 1-2 France

Matchday two: France 1-0 Croatia

Matchday three: France 0-0 Romania

Key battle

Dani Ceballos v Houssem Aouar: Having watched the draw against Romania from the bench, Aouar is expected to start against Spain, a game that will likely be settled by who edges the midfield battle. Real Madrid's Ceballos has been in fine form in this tournament, setting Spain's tempo from the No10 role. Lyon's Aouar will be expected to do likewise for France.

Did you know?

Spain: Midfielder Ceballos, who has two goals and two assists in Italy, was named player of the tournament when Spain were runners-up in 2017.

France: Ripoll's side have conceded just one goal this tournament, at least two fewer than any other nation.

