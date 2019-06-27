U21 EURO semi-final preview: Germany v Romania
Thursday 27 June 2019
Team news, coaches' views, form guide and key stats as Germany meet Romania.
- First semi-final takes place in Bologna
- Germany are reigning champions
- Romania in first U21EURO semi-final
- Winners v Spain/France in Sunday's final
- Meet the semi-finalists
Possible line-ups
Germany: Nübel; Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Mittelstädt; M Eggestein, Dahoud; Öztunali, Neuhaus, Richter; Waldschmidt
Out: Henrichs (suspended)
Doubtful: Tah (thigh)
Romania: Radu; Manea, Nedelcearu, Rus, Boboc; Nedelcu, Cicâldău; Olaru, Hagi, Coman; Puşcaş
Out: None
Doubtful: None
What the coaches say
Stefan Kuntz, Germany: "They play in a very unorthodox style. They'll have the stadium behind them. You notice the fans really push them forward. It's a very tough test, but I've said to the team that I'm pleased because you don't get such tests often. We're really looking forward to the game. I expect an open match. For the objective supporter, it will be a very interesting match."
Mirel Radoi, Romania: "It will be a great game between two teams with the best attacks, the most goals scored. We have nothing to lose. We came to make history. We have to make our people in the stadium proud. Germany are a very strong team. We have to be careful. If we give them a positive transition, it will be difficult for us."
Road to the semi-finals
Germany: Group B winners
Matchday one: Germany 3-1 Denmark
Matchday two: Germany 6-1 Serbia
Matchday three: Austria 1-1 Germany
Romania: Group C winners
Matchday one: Romania 4-1 Croatia
Matchday two: England 2-4 Romania
Matchday three: France 0-0 Romania
Key battle
Jonathan Tah/Timo Baumgartl v Ianis Hagi/George Puşcaş: With Benjamin Henrichs absent through suspension, the onus falls on experienced pairing Tah and Baumgartl to manage the threat of Hagi and Puşcaş, who have taken the tournament by storm, the pair having scored half of Romania's eight goals.
Did you know?
Germany: The 2017 winners are the highest-scoring side at the tournament with ten goals. Freiburg striker Luca Waldschmidt has scored five of those.
Romania: Forward Ianis Hagi is the son of Gheorghe Hagi, Romania's second-most capped player and his coach at club level with Viitorul Constanța.
Pre-match facts
- Both teams came through the group stage unbeaten, each collecting seven points in winning their respective sections.
- This is Romania's first international semi-final appearance at any level since the 1981 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where they were beaten 1-0 by West Germany after extra time.
- Four members of Germany's squad were in the victorious 2017 party; Levin Öztunalı, Waldemar Anton, Mahmoud Dahoud and Nadiem Amiri. Anton was a late replacement for Tah.