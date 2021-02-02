Denmark vs Russia: Under-21 EURO background, form guide, previous meetings

Denmark will be looking to make it five victories from five matches against Russia as the teams conclude Group C at the Haladás Stadion in Szombathely.

Previous meetings

• Denmark have won all four of their games against Russia, scoring ten goals and conceding only three.

2021 Under-21 EUROs: Meet the teams

• All four of those fixtures have come in European U21 Championship qualifying, most recently in the preliminaries for the 2015 edition. Denmark were 2-0 victors in Khimki on 15 October 2013 thanks to two goals in four second-half minutes from Jens Jønsson (49) and Nicolai Brock-Madsen (52) before a 4-2 home success in Aalborg on 3 September 2014. Lasse Vigen Christensen struck twice in the first half (5, 44) for the home side, whose other goals came from Jannik Vestergaard (56) and Andreas Christensen (73); Arshak Koryan (33) and Denis Davydov (89) were the Russian scorers.

• The latter result, in the penultimate round of qualifiers, helped Denmark finish first in Group 1, reach the qualifying play-offs and ultimately the semi-finals at the tournament itself. Russia, runners-up to the Danes, were eliminated.

• Denmark also qualified for the 2006 finals at Russia's expense, running out 4-1 aggregate winners in their two-legged play-off. Kasper Lorentzen scored the only goal of the first leg at the Kuban Stadium in Krasnodar on 12 November 2005; four days later, at the Brøndby Stadium, the home side recovered from Yuri Zhirkov's second-minute opener to win 3-1 thanks to goals from Morten Rasmussen (8), Martin Bergvold (16) and Thomas Kahlenberg (62 pen).

• The Danes also won 3-1 against Russia in an unofficial U21 international in France in May 2010, Andreas Bjelland (6), Emil Lyng (11) and Nicki Bille Nielsen (56) getting the goals; Pavel Mamaev (36) was on target for Russia.

2021 Under-21 EURO: The host cities

Form guide

Denmark

• This is Denmark's fourth successive U21 final tournament, and a sixth participation in the eight or 12-team finals. They were eliminated in the group stage in 2006, 2011 on home soil, 2017 and 2019, but did reach the semi-finals in 2015, losing 4-1 to eventual champions Sweden.

• Two years ago in Italy, the Danes were eiminated having finished second in Group B behind eventual runners-up Germany having collected six points from their three games (W2 L1).

• Their results in the 2019 finals meant Denmark had won six of their 15 group stage games in the finals overall, losing seven, prior to the 2021 tournament.

• A place in the 2015 semi-finals equalled Denmark's most successful U21 campaign; they also reached the last four in 1992 having previously got to the quarter-finals in 1978 and 1986.

• Albert Capellas succeeded Niels Frederiksen as coach after those 2019 finals and oversaw an unbeaten qualifying campaign, his side picking up 26 points from their ten matches (W8 D2) to win Group 8 by six points from Romania.

• Jacob Bruun Larsen provided seven assists in qualifying, more than any other player.

2019 Under-21 EURO review

Russia

• Champions as part of the Soviet Union in 1980 and 1990, this is only Russia's second finals appearance since they reached the quarter-finals in 1998, a tournament in which they finished in seventh place.

• Russia's most recent U21 EURO, in 2013, ended in group stage elimination; a side coached by Nikolai Pisarev lost to Spain (0-1), Netherlands (1-5) and Germany (1-2) to finish bottom of Group B, Russia's only goals coming from future senior internationals Denis Cheryshev and Alan Dzagoev.

• Russia had therefore lost five of their six games at the U21 final tournament before 2021, the exception a 2-1 victory against hosts Romania in Bucharest in the seventh-place play-off in 1998.

How the under-21 finals were won 1996-2017

• This time round, a team coached by Mikhail Galaktionov – who has been in charge since 2018 – finished first in qualifying Group 5 on 23 points, three ahead of second-placed Poland. Russia won seven of their ten fixtures, losing only to Poland in their eighth game (0-1 a) and scoring four goals in each of their last two, against Estonia (4-0 h) and Latvia (4-1 a).

Links and trivia

• Carlo Holse was in the Copenhagen team beaten 1-0 at Zenit in the UEFA Europa League group stage on 29 November 2018.