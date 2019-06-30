Under-21 EURO highlights: all the goals
Sunday 30 June 2019
Article summary
A record 78 goals were scored in 21 games as Spain won their fifth U21 title: watch them all now.
Article top media content
Article body
Opening group stage fixtures
16/06: Poland 3-2 Belgium
16/06: Italy 3-1 Spain
17/06: Serbia 0-2 Austria
17/06: Germany 3-1 Denmark
18/06: Romania 4-1 Croatia
18/06: England 1-2 France
For extended highlights of every game, check out UEFA.tv
Second group stage fixtures
19/06: Spain 2-1 Belgium
19/06: Italy 0-1 Poland
20/06: Denmark 3-1 Austria
20/06: Germany 6-1 Serbia
21/06: England 2-4 Romania
21/06: France 1-0 Croatia
For extended highlights of every game, check out UEFA.tv
Third group stage fixtures
22/06: Belgium 1-3 Italy
22/06: Spain 5-0 Poland
23/06: Austria 1-1 Germany
23/06: Denmark 2-0 Serbia
24/06: Croatia 3-3 England
24/06: France 0-0 Romania
For extended highlights of every game, check out UEFA.tv
Semi-finals
27/06: Germany 4-2 Romania
27/06: Spain 4-1 France
Final
30/06: Spain 2-1 Germany