Under-21 EURO highlights: all the goals

Sunday 30 June 2019

A record 78 goals were scored in 21 games as Spain won their fifth U21 title: watch them all now.

Spain celebrate winning the final
Spain celebrate winning the final ©Getty Images

Opening group stage fixtures

16/06: Poland 3-2 Belgium
16/06: Italy 3-1 Spain

17/06: Serbia 0-2 Austria
17/06: Germany 3-1 Denmark

Highlights: England 1-2 France

18/06: Romania 4-1 Croatia
18/06: England 1-2 France

For extended highlights of every game, check out UEFA.tv

Second group stage fixtures

19/06: Spain 2-1 Belgium
19/06: Italy 0-1 Poland

20/06: Denmark 3-1 Austria
20/06: Germany 6-1 Serbia

Highlights: England 2-4 Romania

21/06: England 2-4 Romania
21/06: France 1-0 Croatia

For extended highlights of every game, check out UEFA.tv

Third group stage fixtures

22/06: Belgium 1-3 Italy
22/06: Spain 5-0 Poland

Watch highlights of Germany's win against Romania

23/06: Austria 1-1 Germany
23/06: Denmark 2-0 Serbia

24/06: Croatia 3-3 England
24/06: France 0-0 Romania

For extended highlights of every game, check out UEFA.tv

Semi-finals

27/06: Germany 4-2 Romania
27/06: Spain 4-1 France

Final

30/06Spain 2-1 Germany

For extended highlights of every game, check out UEFA.tv

