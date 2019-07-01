Official Under-21 Team of the Tournament

2019 U21 EURO Team of the Tournament ©UEFA.com

After two weeks of outstanding performances, UEFA's technical observers have selected their Team of the Tournament for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Italy.

Opting for a 4-2-3-1 formation, the technical observers chose six players from runners-up Germany, with triumphant finalists Spain supplying four. Romania are the only other competing nation represented, in the form of four-goal striker George Puşcaş.

Jonathan Tah and Mahmoud Dahoud both made the cut ©Sportsfile

Official U21 Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper: Alexander Nübel (Germany)

Right-back: Lukas Klostermann (Germany)

Centre-back: Jonathan Tah (Germany)

Centre-back: Jesús Vallejo (Spain)

Left-back: Benjamin Henrichs (Germany)

Right midfielder: Fabián Ruiz (Spain)

Left midfielder: Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany)

Spain's Dani Olmo scored in the final ©Sportsfile

Right-winger: Dani Olmo (Spain)

Central midfielder: Luca Waldschmidt (Germany)

Left-winger: Dani Ceballos (Spain)

Centre-forward: George Puşcaş (Romania)

Technical observers

UEFA's team of technical observers in Italy comprised the following coaches from around Europe:

Peter Rudbæk, Denmark

Mixu Paatelainen, Finland

Thomas Schaaf, Germany

John Peacock, England

Dany Ryser, Switzerland

Ginés Meléndez Sotos, Spain