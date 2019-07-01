Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Official Under-21 Team of the Tournament

Monday 1 July 2019

Spain and Germany dominate the U21 EURO Team of the Tournament, supplying ten of the 11 players.

After two weeks of outstanding performances, UEFA's technical observers have selected their Team of the Tournament for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Italy.

Opting for a 4-2-3-1 formation, the technical observers chose six players from runners-up Germany, with triumphant finalists Spain supplying four. Romania are the only other competing nation represented, in the form of four-goal striker George Puşcaş.

Official U21 Team of the Tournament

Goalkeeper: Alexander Nübel (Germany)

Right-back: Lukas Klostermann (Germany)
Centre-back: Jonathan Tah (Germany)
Centre-back: Jesús Vallejo (Spain)
Left-back: Benjamin Henrichs (Germany)

Right midfielder: Fabián Ruiz (Spain)
Left midfielder: Mahmoud Dahoud (Germany)

Right-winger: Dani Olmo (Spain)
Central midfielder: Luca Waldschmidt (Germany)
Left-winger: Dani Ceballos (Spain)

Centre-forward: George Puşcaş (Romania)

Technical observers

UEFA's team of technical observers in Italy comprised the following coaches from around Europe:

Peter Rudbæk, Denmark
Mixu Paatelainen, Finland
Thomas Schaaf, Germany
John Peacock, England
Dany Ryser, Switzerland
Ginés Meléndez Sotos, Spain

