Under-21 EURO: all the results

Click on an individual match link to look back at how the game unfolded and to watch highlights.

Group stage

Matchday one

Sunday 16 June

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Italy 3-1 Spain

Group A: Poland 3-2 Belgium (Reggio Emilia)

Group A: Italy 3-1 Spain (Bologna)

Monday 17 June

Group B: Serbia 0-2 Austria (Trieste)

Group B: Germany 3-1 Denmark (Udine)

Tuesday 18 June

Group C: Romania 4-1 Croatia (San Marino)

Group C: England 1-2 France (Cesena)

Matchday two

Wednesday 19 June

Group A: Spain 2-1 Belgium (Reggio Emilia)

Group A: Italy 0-1 Poland (Bologna)

Thursday 20 June

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch Germany put six past Serbia

Group B: Denmark 3-1 Austria (Udine)

Group B: Germany 6-1 Serbia (Trieste)



Friday 21 June

Group C: England 2-4 Romania (Cesena)

Group C: France 1-0 Croatia (San Marino)

Matchday three

Saturday 22 June

Group A: Belgium 1-3 Italy (Reggio Emilia)

Group A: Spain 5-0 Poland (Bologna)

Sunday 23 June

Log in for free to watch the highlights Denmark defeated Serbia to no avail

Group B: Austria 1-1 Germany (Udine)

Group B: Denmark 2-0 Serbia (Trieste)

Monday 24 June

Group C: Croatia 3-3 England (San Marino)

Group C: France 0-0 Romania (Cesena)

Semi-finals

Thursday 27 June

Germany 4-2 Romania (Bologna)

Spain 4-1 France (Reggio Emilia)

Final

Sunday 30 June

Spain 2-1 Germany (Udine)