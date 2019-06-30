Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Under-21 EURO: all the results

Sunday 30 June 2019

See the full story of the 2019 Under-21 EURO after Spain turned the tables on 2017 winners Germany.

Spain celebrate scoring in the final
Spain celebrate scoring in the final ©Sportsfile

Click on an individual match link to look back at how the game unfolded and to watch highlights.

Group stage

Matchday one

Sunday 16 June

Highlights: Italy 3-1 Spain
Highlights: Italy 3-1 Spain

Group A: Poland 3-2 Belgium (Reggio Emilia)
Group A: Italy 3-1 Spain (Bologna)

Monday 17 June

Group B: Serbia 0-2 Austria (Trieste)
Group B: Germany 3-1 Denmark (Udine)

Tuesday 18 June

Group C: Romania 4-1 Croatia (San Marino)
Group C: England 1-2 France (Cesena)

Matchday two

Wednesday 19 June

Group A: Spain 2-1 Belgium (Reggio Emilia)
Group A: Italy 0-1 Poland (Bologna)

Thursday 20 June

Watch Germany put six past Serbia
Watch Germany put six past Serbia

Group B: Denmark 3-1 Austria (Udine)
Group B: Germany 6-1 Serbia (Trieste)

Friday 21 June

Group C: England 2-4 Romania (Cesena)
Group C: France 1-0 Croatia (San Marino)

Matchday three

Saturday 22 June

Group A: Belgium 1-3 Italy (Reggio Emilia)
Group A: Spain 5-0 Poland (Bologna)

Sunday 23 June

Denmark defeated Serbia to no avail
Denmark defeated Serbia to no avail

Group B: Austria 1-1 Germany (Udine)
Group B: Denmark 2-0 Serbia (Trieste)

Monday 24 June

Group C: Croatia 3-3 England (San Marino)
Group C: France 0-0 Romania (Cesena)

Semi-finals

Thursday 27 June

Germany 4-2 Romania (Bologna)
Spain 4-1 France (Reggio Emilia)

Final

Sunday 30 June

Spain 2-1 Germany (Udine)

