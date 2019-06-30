Under-21 EURO: all the results
Sunday 30 June 2019
See the full story of the 2019 Under-21 EURO after Spain turned the tables on 2017 winners Germany.
Click on an individual match link to look back at how the game unfolded and to watch highlights.
Group stage
Matchday one
Sunday 16 June
Group A: Poland 3-2 Belgium (Reggio Emilia)
Group A: Italy 3-1 Spain (Bologna)
Monday 17 June
Group B: Serbia 0-2 Austria (Trieste)
Group B: Germany 3-1 Denmark (Udine)
Tuesday 18 June
Group C: Romania 4-1 Croatia (San Marino)
Group C: England 1-2 France (Cesena)
Matchday two
Wednesday 19 June
Group A: Spain 2-1 Belgium (Reggio Emilia)
Group A: Italy 0-1 Poland (Bologna)
Thursday 20 June
Group B: Denmark 3-1 Austria (Udine)
Group B: Germany 6-1 Serbia (Trieste)
Friday 21 June
Group C: England 2-4 Romania (Cesena)
Group C: France 1-0 Croatia (San Marino)
Matchday three
Saturday 22 June
Group A: Belgium 1-3 Italy (Reggio Emilia)
Group A: Spain 5-0 Poland (Bologna)
Sunday 23 June
Group B: Austria 1-1 Germany (Udine)
Group B: Denmark 2-0 Serbia (Trieste)
Monday 24 June
Group C: Croatia 3-3 England (San Marino)
Group C: France 0-0 Romania (Cesena)
Semi-finals
Thursday 27 June
Germany 4-2 Romania (Bologna)
Spain 4-1 France (Reggio Emilia)
Final
Sunday 30 June
Spain 2-1 Germany (Udine)