Wirtz's opener fastest U21 EURO finals goal

Florian Wirtz's goal for Germany in the semi-finals against the Netherlands on Thursday was timed at 29 seconds, making it the fastest goal in UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament history.

Fastest goals in U21 finals history*

29 seconds: Florian Wirtz (Germany 2-1 Netherlands) – 2021 semi-finals

41 seconds: David Rozehnal (Czech Republic 3-2 Italy, Czech Republic won on golden goal) – 2002 semi-finals

52 seconds: Martin Cranie (England 3-3 Sweden, England won 5-4 on pens) – 2009 semi-finals

53 seconds: Fabian Frei (Switzerland 2-0 Iceland) – 2011 group stage

53 seconds: Patryk Lipski (Poland 1-2 Slovakia) – 2017 group stage

Wirtz steered his landmark finish beyond the reach of Dutch goalkeeper Justin Bijlow for his first strike at U21 level. The goal was also Germany's 500th in the competition, including qualifying.

Czech Republic centre-back David Rozehnal previously held the record, scoring just 41 seconds into the 2002 semi-final against Italy on his team's way to lifting the trophy.

England's Martin Cranie took 52 seconds to set his country en route to victory over Sweden in the 2009 semi-finals, meaning the three quickest goals have all come in last-four matches.

Switzerland's Fabian Frei and Poland's Patryk Lipski were one second slower but can console themselves with sharing the record for the fastest strikes in the group stage.

*Applies to one-venue tournaments played from 1996 onwards