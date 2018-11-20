U21 EURO qualifiers confirmed
Tuesday 20 November 2018
Article summary
Play-off winners Austria and Poland join the nine group qualifiers and hosts Italy in the finals.
Article top media content
Article body
Nine teams won their qualifying groups to join hosts Italy in next June's UEFA European Under-21 Championship, while Poland and debut finalists Austria saw off Portugal and Greece respectively in November's play-offs for the remaining berths.
QUALIFIED: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Italy (hosts), Poland, Romania, Serbia, Spain
- The nine qualifying group winners automatically join hosts Italy at the finals from 16–30 June 2019.
- The four best runners-up (i.e. teams with best records against sides first, third, fourth and fifth in their group) advanced to the play-offs.
- Finals draw: 18:00CET on 23 November, Bologna
First legs
Poland 0-1 Portugal
Greece 0-1 Austria
Second legs
Portugal 1-3 Poland (agg: 2-3)
Austria 1-0 Greece (agg: 2-0)
GROUP 1
Croatia sealed top spot with a 4-0 win away to San Marino meaning they edged out second-placed Greece on head-to-head record. Greece advanced to November's play-offs, where they were beaten on aggregate by Austria.
Qualified: Croatia
Play-offs: Greece (beaten in play-offs by Austria)
GROUP 2
Spain qualified with three games to spare and subsequently lost to Northern Ireland – who promptly eliminated Iceland and then beat Slovakia 1-0 to pip them to second. However, before that game was over, both teams realised they were out of play-off contention.
Qualified: Spain
GROUP 3
Denmark drew 1-1 with Poland to stay a point above their guests, and then felled the Faroe Islands 3-0 in Aalborg to secure a finals place. Poland defeated Georgia 3-0 to clinch a play-off slot, where they overcame Portugal on aggregate.
Qualified: Denmark
Play-offs: Poland (advanced to finals with aggregate win against Portugal)
GROUP 4
England's 7-0 thrashing of Andorra booked a record-breaking seventh straight U21 EURO berth. The next day, Ukraine saw off Scotland 3-1 to end the visitors' hopes and move into second, yet they still required a final-day win to sustain their play-off bid. Ukraine eventually missed out by losing 3-0 away to the Netherlands, a team already out of the reckoning.
Qualified: England
GROUP 5
Holders Germany overcame Norway 2-1 to rubber-stamp their finals ticket. Norway still finished second but a play-off spot eluded them.
Qualified: Germany
GROUP 6
In a dramatic group finale, Belgium took a three-point lead to Sweden and won 3-0 to ensure their qualification. The result caused runners-up Sweden to miss out on the play-offs.
Qualified: Belgium
GROUP 7
Serbia's 0-0 draw with Austria meant their first dropped points in the group, but also made sure of their pole position and a finals berth. With Russia level on points with Austria in second, everything hinged on the decider for the runners-up place. Austria beat Russia 3-2 to enter the play-offs, where they overcame Greece on aggregate.
Qualified: Serbia
Play-offs: Austria (advanced to finals with aggregate win against Greece)
GROUP 8
Having earned a two-point cushion over Portugal by defeating Wales, Romania needed just a last-day draw – yet ultimately won 4-0 against Liechtenstein to qualify for the first time since 1998. Portugal brushed aside Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-2 to wrap up a berth in the play-offs, where they were beaten on aggregate by Poland.
Qualified: Romania
In play-offs: Portugal (beaten in play-offs by Poland)
GROUP 9
France qualified with plenty to spare. Slovenia drew 1-1 with Bulgaria to confirm second, but then had to win in France to have a play-off chance; sadly for the Slovenians, the game finished 1-1. Those were the only points dropped by France, who had the best record in the field.
Qualified: France