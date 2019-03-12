Apply to be a volunteer at Under-21 EURO

Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Tuesday 12 March 2019

You can apply now to volunteer at this summer's Under-21 EURO in Italy.

Volunteers at the 2017 finals in Poland
Volunteers at the 2017 finals in Poland ©UEFA.com

Want to be part of this summer's UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Italy? Here's your chance!

The Volunteer Programme offers the general public the chance to experience behind-the-scenes one of UEFA's showcase tournaments, taking place from 16–30 June. Volunteers will form a 400-strong team spread across five cities in Italy (Bologna, Cesena, Reggio Emilia, Trieste and Udine) as well as Serravalle in San Marino.

As usual, volunteers will perform a wide range of functions, assisting sport-event professionals at the stadiums and official UEFA venues, contributing to a successful delivery of the biennial competition. Our goal is to provide a unique and unforgettable experience for all participants.

Volunteer roles

A guide to the Under-21 EURO host cities
A guide to the Under-21 EURO host cities

During the online application process, candidates will have the opportunity to express their preference(s) for which area they would like to be assigned to, including accreditation, anti-doping, event transport, and venue management.

How to apply

You can apply here.

The best applicants will be invited for an interview in April. By June 2019, all selected candidates will receive confirmation about their involvement in an incredible team.

More information

Visit our dedicated website.

