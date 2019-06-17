Where to watch the 2019 Under-21 EURO

Rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory. All information subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

All broadcasters in participating countries (shown below in upper case italics) are expected to show their own team's matches and the final live on TV.

Selected matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be shown from midnight CET. Please check the UEFA.tv schedule for more information.

Europe



Albania: RTSH

Andorra: see France/Spain

Armenia: Armenia Public TV

AUSTRIA: ORF

Belarus: BTRC

BELGIUM: RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT

CROATIA: HRT

Czech Republic: CT

DENMARK: DR

Estonia: ERR

Faroe Islands: see Denmark

Finland: YLE

FRANCE: M6, beIN Sports

GERMANY: ARD/ZDF

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: Charlton

ITALY: RAI

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: LTV

Liechtenstein: see Switzerland

Lithuania: LRT

Luxembourg: see Belgium

Malta: PBS

Montenegro: RTCG

Netherlands: NOS

Norway: NRK

POLAND: TVP

Portugal: RTP

ROMANIA: TVR

Russia: Match TV

San Marino: see Italy

SERBIA: RTS

Slovakia: RTVS

Slovenia: RTVSLO

SPAIN: Mediaset

Sweden: SVT

Switzerland: SRF

Turkey: TRT

UK and Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports

Ukraine: PBC

Vatican City: see Italy

Ex-Europe

China: CCTV, Super Sports

Indonesia: Super Soccer*

Latin America: ESPN

Middle East/North Africa: beIN Sports

USA (English language): ESPN

USA (Spanish language): Univision

*Semi-finals and final only