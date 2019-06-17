Where to watch the 2019 Under-21 EURO
Monday 17 June 2019
Find out how to watch the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship where you are.
Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory. All information subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.
All broadcasters in participating countries (shown below in upper case italics) are expected to show their own team's matches and the final live on TV.
Selected matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be shown from midnight CET. Please check the UEFA.tv schedule for more information.
Europe
Albania: RTSH
Andorra: see France/Spain
Armenia: Armenia Public TV
AUSTRIA: ORF
Belarus: BTRC
BELGIUM: RTBF, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT
Bulgaria: BNT
CROATIA: HRT
Czech Republic: CT
DENMARK: DR
Estonia: ERR
Faroe Islands: see Denmark
Finland: YLE
FRANCE: M6, beIN Sports
GERMANY: ARD/ZDF
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Israel: Charlton
ITALY: RAI
Kosovo: RTK
Latvia: LTV
Liechtenstein: see Switzerland
Lithuania: LRT
Luxembourg: see Belgium
Malta: PBS
Montenegro: RTCG
Netherlands: NOS
Norway: NRK
POLAND: TVP
Portugal: RTP
ROMANIA: TVR
Russia: Match TV
San Marino: see Italy
SERBIA: RTS
Slovakia: RTVS
Slovenia: RTVSLO
SPAIN: Mediaset
Sweden: SVT
Switzerland: SRF
Turkey: TRT
UK and Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports
Ukraine: PBC
Vatican City: see Italy
Ex-Europe
China: CCTV, Super Sports
Indonesia: Super Soccer*
Latin America: ESPN
Middle East/North Africa: beIN Sports
USA (English language): ESPN
USA (Spanish language): Univision
*Semi-finals and final only