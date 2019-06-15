Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

All-time Under-21 EURO dream team

Saturday 15 June 2019

We asked and you answered – an all-time dream team compiled by followers of @UEFAUnder21.

Manuel Neuer in action in the 2009 final
Manuel Neuer in action in the 2009 final ©Getty Images
Under-21 EURO all-time XI
Under-21 EURO all-time XI©UEFA.com

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship has acted as a gateway to the biggest stage of all for many players over the years – here, with the help of @UEFAUnder21 followers, we attempt to pick out an XI of the most illustrious names to have appeared in the tournament.

GOALKEEPER

Manuel Neuer (Germany 2009)

DEFENDERS

Branislav Ivanović (Serbia and Montegro 2004 and 2006, Serbia 2007)
Mats Hummels (Germany 2009)
Alessandro Nesta (Italy 1996)
Giorgio Chiellini (Italy 2006 and 2007)

MIDFIELDERS

Frank Lampard (England 2000)
Andrea Pirlo (Italy 2000 and 2002)
Xavi Hernández (Spain 2000)
Mesut Özil (Germany 2009)

FORWARDS

Francesco Totti (Italy 1996)
Raúl González (Spain 1996)

