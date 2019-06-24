U21 EURO semi-finals: Germany v Romania, Spain v France

Under-21 EURO semi-finals (Thursday 27 June)



Germany v Romania – 18:00, Bologna

Spain v France – 21:00, Reggio Emilia

Holders Germany meet surprise package Romania, who have reached the last four on only their second ever finals appearance. In their first, in 1998, they lost out to Germany in the classification play-offs.

The second semi-final pits Spain – who have made three of the last four finals – against France, who have qualified as best runners-up. The teams met in the 1986 quarter-finals and in the 1994 third-place play-off, Spain triumphant on both occasions.

The final takes place at Udine's Stadio Friuli on Sunday 30 June (20:45 kick-off).

If either of the semi-finals or the final are level after 90 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If the scores are still level, a penalty shoot-out will determine the winner.

All times CEST