Under-21 EURO semi-finalists: how they qualified
Monday 24 June 2019
Spain, Germany and Romania qualified as group winners with France through as best runners-up.
The Under-21 EURO semi-finalists are confirmed, with France, Germany, Romania and Spain through to the last four.
The three group winners and the best runner-up – decided according to Article 18 of the official regulations – qualified for the semi-finals.
Spain were the first team to book their place, going through to the last four as Group A winners thanks to a 5-0 defeat of Poland on Saturday. Germany joined them on Sunday following a 1-1 draw with Austria, while France – as best runners-up – and Romania completed the set courtesy of a goalless draw in Cesena on Monday.
GROUP A
• Spain qualified as group winners.
• Italy are out. They missed out on the best runners-up spot, finishing a point shy of France's total.
• Poland are out.
• Belgium are out.
GROUP B
• Germany qualified as group winners.
• Denmark are out. They missed out on the best runners-up spot, finishing a point shy of France's total.
• Austria are out.
• Serbia are out.
GROUP C
• Romania qualified as group winners, finishing above France on goal difference.
• France go through as best runners-up, finishing one point better off than both Italy and Denmark.
• England are out.
• Croatia are out.