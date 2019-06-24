Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Under-21 EURO semi-finalists: how they qualified

Monday 24 June 2019

Spain, Germany and Romania qualified as group winners with France through as best runners-up.

Romania are through to the semi-finals as Group C winners
Romania are through to the semi-finals as Group C winners ©Sportsfile

The Under-21 EURO semi-finalists are confirmed, with France, Germany, Romania and Spain through to the last four.

The three group winners and the best runner-up – decided according to Article 18 of the official regulations – qualified for the semi-finals.

Spain were the first team to book their place, going through to the last four as Group A winners thanks to a 5-0 defeat of Poland on Saturday. Germany joined them on Sunday following a 1-1 draw with Austria, while France – as best runners-up – and Romania completed the set courtesy of a goalless draw in Cesena on Monday.

GROUP A

Highlights: Spain masterclass against Poland
Highlights: Spain masterclass against Poland

Spain qualified as group winners.

Italy are out. They missed out on the best runners-up spot, finishing a point shy of France's total.

Poland are out.

Belgium are out.

GROUP B

Germany qualified as group winners.

Denmark fell just short
Denmark fell just short©Getty Images

Denmark are out. They missed out on the best runners-up spot, finishing a point shy of France's total.

Austria are out.

Serbia are out.

GROUP C

Romania qualified as group winners, finishing above France on goal difference.

France go through as best runners-up, finishing one point better off than both Italy and Denmark.

England are out.

Croatia are out.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 24 June 2019

Related Items

U21 EURO: all the results
30/06/2019

LiveU21 EURO: all the results

See the full story of the 2019 Under-21 EURO after Spain turned the tables on 2017 winners Germany.
Under-21 EURO: every man of the match
30/06/2019

LiveUnder-21 EURO: every man of the match

Spain's Dani Olmo was man of the match in the final against Germany: see every winner of that honour in 2019.
U21 EURO: all the results
30/06/2019

LiveU21 EURO: all the results

See the full story of the 2019 Under-21 EURO after Spain turned the tables on 2017 winners Germany.
Top