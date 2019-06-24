Under-21 EURO semi-finalists: how they qualified

The Under-21 EURO semi-finalists are confirmed, with France, Germany, Romania and Spain through to the last four.

The three group winners and the best runner-up – decided according to Article 18 of the official regulations – qualified for the semi-finals.

Spain were the first team to book their place, going through to the last four as Group A winners thanks to a 5-0 defeat of Poland on Saturday. Germany joined them on Sunday following a 1-1 draw with Austria, while France – as best runners-up – and Romania completed the set courtesy of a goalless draw in Cesena on Monday.

• Spain qualified as group winners.

• Italy are out. They missed out on the best runners-up spot, finishing a point shy of France's total.

• Poland are out.

• Belgium are out.

• Germany qualified as group winners.

Denmark fell just short ©Getty Images

• Denmark are out. They missed out on the best runners-up spot, finishing a point shy of France's total.

• Austria are out.

• Serbia are out.

• Romania qualified as group winners, finishing above France on goal difference.

• France go through as best runners-up, finishing one point better off than both Italy and Denmark.

• England are out.

• Croatia are out.