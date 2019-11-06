2021 UEFA U21 provisional finals schedule
Wednesday 6 November 2019
The provisional schedule for the June 2021 finals has been released, with co-hosts Hungary and Slovenia in action on the opening day.
The provisional schedule for the first 16-team UEFA European Under 21 Championship final tournament, in 2021 and jointly-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia, has been announced.
The two hosts will be joined by 14 other countries, with qualifying running until mid-November. Both home nations will play among the four games on the opening day, 9 June, with Hungary starting Group A in Budapest and Slovenia making their U21 finals debut by beginning Group B in Maribor.
In all eight venues – four in either country – will stage three group games each until 16 June, with the knockout phase running from 19 to 26 of that month. Kick-off times and draw details will be announced at a later date.
Venues
Hungary
Sóstói Stadion, Székesfehérvár (3 x Group A, Quarter-final, Final)
Bozsik Stadion, Budapest (3 x Group A, Semi-final)
Haladás Stadion, Szombathely (3 x Group C, Quarter-final)
Gyirmóti Stadion, Győr (3 x Group C)
Slovenia
Stadion Ljudski Vrt, Maribor (3 x Group B, Quarter-final)
Stadion Celje, Celje (2 x Group B, 1 x Group D)
Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana (2 x Group D, 1 x Group B, Quarter-final, Semi-final)
Stadion Bonifika, Koper (3 x Group D)
Match schedule: kick-off times tbc
Group stage:
Wednesday 9 June
Group A: A3 v A4 (Székesfehérvár), Hungary v A2 (Budapest)
Group B: Slovenia v B2 (Maribor), B3 v B4 (Celje)
Thursday 10 June
Group C: tbc (Szombathely), tbc (Győr)
Group D: tbc (Ljubljana), tbc (Koper)
Saturday 12 June
Group A: Hungary v A3 (Székesfehérvár), A2 v A4 (Budapest)
Group B: B2 v B4 (Maribor), Slovenia v B3 (Celje)
Sunday 13 June
Group C: tbc (Szombathely), tbc (Győr)
Group D: tbc (Ljubljana), tbc (Koper)
Tuesday 15 June
Group A: A2 v A3 (Székesfehérvár), A4 v Hungary (Budapest)
Group B: B2 v B3 (Maribor), B4 v Slovenia (Ljubljana)
Wednesday 16 June
Group C: tbc (Szombathely), tbc (Győr)
Group D: tbc (Celje), tbc (Koper)
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals:
Saturday 19 June: Székesfehérvár, Maribor
Sunday 20 June: Szombathely, Ljubljana
Semi-finals:
Wednesday 23 June: Budapest, Ljubljana
Final:
Saturday 26 June: Székesfehérvár