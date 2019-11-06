2021 UEFA U21 provisional finals schedule

The provisional schedule for the first 16-team UEFA European Under 21 Championship final tournament, in 2021 and jointly-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia, has been announced.

The two hosts will be joined by 14 other countries, with qualifying running until mid-November. Both home nations will play among the four games on the opening day, 9 June, with Hungary starting Group A in Budapest and Slovenia making their U21 finals debut by beginning Group B in Maribor.

In all eight venues – four in either country – will stage three group games each until 16 June, with the knockout phase running from 19 to 26 of that month. Kick-off times and draw details will be announced at a later date.

Venues

Hungary

Sóstói Stadion, Székesfehérvár (3 x Group A, Quarter-final, Final)

Bozsik Stadion, Budapest (3 x Group A, Semi-final)

Haladás Stadion, Szombathely (3 x Group C, Quarter-final)

Gyirmóti Stadion, Győr (3 x Group C)

Slovenia

Stadion Ljudski Vrt, Maribor (3 x Group B, Quarter-final)

Stadion Celje, Celje (2 x Group B, 1 x Group D)

Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana (2 x Group D, 1 x Group B, Quarter-final, Semi-final)

Stadion Bonifika, Koper (3 x Group D)

Match schedule: kick-off times tbc

Group stage:

Wednesday 9 June

Group A: A3 v A4 (Székesfehérvár), Hungary v A2 (Budapest)

Group B: Slovenia v B2 (Maribor), B3 v B4 (Celje)

Thursday 10 June

Group C: tbc (Szombathely), tbc (Győr)

Group D: tbc (Ljubljana), tbc (Koper)

Saturday 12 June

Group A: Hungary v A3 (Székesfehérvár), A2 v A4 (Budapest)

Group B: B2 v B4 (Maribor), Slovenia v B3 (Celje)

Sunday 13 June

Group C: tbc (Szombathely), tbc (Győr)

Group D: tbc (Ljubljana), tbc (Koper)

Tuesday 15 June

Group A: A2 v A3 (Székesfehérvár), A4 v Hungary (Budapest)

Group B: B2 v B3 (Maribor), B4 v Slovenia (Ljubljana)

Wednesday 16 June

Group C: tbc (Szombathely), tbc (Győr)

Group D: tbc (Celje), tbc (Koper)

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals:

Saturday 19 June: Székesfehérvár, Maribor

Sunday 20 June: Szombathely, Ljubljana

Semi-finals:

Wednesday 23 June: Budapest, Ljubljana

Final:

Saturday 26 June: Székesfehérvár