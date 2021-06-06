2021 Under-21 EURO final tournament results

The first 16-team UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament was won by Germany in Hungary and Slovenia.



Uniquely, the competition was split into two parts; the group stage ran from 25 to 31 March and then the knockout phase began on 31 May and ended on 6 July. The 16 contenders played in four groups of four, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals.

Knockout results (31 May–6 June)

Highlights: Germany 1-0 Portugal

Sunday 6 June: Final

Germany 1-0 Portugal (Ljubljana)

Thursday 3 June: Semi-finals

Spain 0-1 Portugal (Maribor)

Netherlands 1-2 Germany (Székesfehérvár)

Monday 31 May: Quarter-finals



Spain 2-1aet Croatia (Maribor)

Netherlands 2-1 France (Budapest)

Portugal 5-3aet Italy (Ljubljana)

Denmark 2-2aet Germany (pens: 5-6) (Székesfehérvár)﻿

Highlights: Denmark 2-2 Germany (5-6 pens)

Group stage results (24–31 March)

Wednesday 31 March

Group C

Denmark 3-0 Russia (Szombathely)

Iceland 0-2 France (Győr)

Group D

Switzerland 0-3 Portugal (Ljubljana﻿)

Croatia 1-2 England (Koper-Capodistria)

Watch the late stunner that put Croatia through

Tuesday 30 March

Group A

Germany 0-0 Romania (Budapest)

Netherlands 6-1 Hungary (Székesfehérvár)

Group B

Italy 4-0 Slovenia (Maribor)

Spain 2-0 Czech Republic (Celje)

Sunday 28 March

Group C

Russia 0-2 France (Szombathely)

Iceland 0-2 Denmark (Győr)

Group D

Portugal 2-0 England (Ljubljana﻿)

Croatia 3-2 Switzerland (Koper-Capodistria)

Saturday 27 March

Group A

Hungary 1-2 Romania (Budapest)

Germany 1-1 Netherlands (Székesfehérvár)

Highlights: Hungary 1-2 Romania

Group B

Spain 0-0 Italy (Maribor)

Slovenia 1-1 Czech Republic (Celje)

Thursday 25 March

Group C

France 0-1 Denmark (Szombathely)

Russia 4-1 Iceland (Győr)

Group D

Portugal 1-0 Croatia (Koper-Capodistria)

England 0-1 Switzerland (Koper-Capodistria)

Wednesday 24 March

Group A

Hungary 0-3 Germany (Székesfehérvár)

Romania 1-1 Netherlands (Budapest)

Highlights: Slovenia 0-3 Spain

Group B

Slovenia 0-3 Spain (Maribor)

Czech Republic 1-1 Italy (Celje)

Venues

In all, eight venues – four in either country – stage games. Groups A and C were played in Hungary, with Groups B and D in Slovenia. Teams from those groups that qualified return to the same countries for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final in Ljubljana.

Hungary

Aréna Sóstó, Székesfehérvár (3 x Group A, Quarter-final, Semi-final)

Bozsik Aréna, Budapest (3 x Group A, Quarter-final)

Haladás Stadion, Szombathely (3 x Group C)

Gyirmóti Stadion, Győr (3 x Group C)

Slovenia

Stadion Ljudski Vrt, Maribor (3 x Group B, Quarter-final, Semi-final)

Stadion Celje, Celje (3 x Group B)

Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana (2 x Group D, Quarter-final, Final)

Stadion Bonifika, Koper-Capodistria (4 x Group D)