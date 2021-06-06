2021 Under-21 EURO final tournament results
Sunday 6 June 2021
See all the results after Germany claimed the title in a unique two-phase tournament in Hungary and Slovenia.
The first 16-team UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament was won by Germany in Hungary and Slovenia.Download: full schedule
Uniquely, the competition was split into two parts; the group stage ran from 25 to 31 March and then the knockout phase began on 31 May and ended on 6 July. The 16 contenders played in four groups of four, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals.
Knockout results (31 May–6 June)
Sunday 6 June: Final
Germany 1-0 Portugal (Ljubljana)
Thursday 3 June: Semi-finals
Spain 0-1 Portugal (Maribor)
Netherlands 1-2 Germany (Székesfehérvár)
Monday 31 May: Quarter-finals
Spain 2-1aet Croatia (Maribor)
Netherlands 2-1 France (Budapest)
Portugal 5-3aet Italy (Ljubljana)
Denmark 2-2aet Germany (pens: 5-6) (Székesfehérvár)
Group stage results (24–31 March)
Wednesday 31 March
Group C
Denmark 3-0 Russia (Szombathely)
Iceland 0-2 France (Győr)
Group D
Switzerland 0-3 Portugal (Ljubljana)
Croatia 1-2 England (Koper-Capodistria)
Tuesday 30 March
Group A
Germany 0-0 Romania (Budapest)
Netherlands 6-1 Hungary (Székesfehérvár)
Group B
Italy 4-0 Slovenia (Maribor)
Spain 2-0 Czech Republic (Celje)
Sunday 28 March
Group C
Russia 0-2 France (Szombathely)
Iceland 0-2 Denmark (Győr)
Group D
Portugal 2-0 England (Ljubljana)
Croatia 3-2 Switzerland (Koper-Capodistria)
Saturday 27 March
Group A
Hungary 1-2 Romania (Budapest)
Germany 1-1 Netherlands (Székesfehérvár)
Group B
Spain 0-0 Italy (Maribor)
Slovenia 1-1 Czech Republic (Celje)
Thursday 25 March
Group C
France 0-1 Denmark (Szombathely)
Russia 4-1 Iceland (Győr)
Group D
Portugal 1-0 Croatia (Koper-Capodistria)
England 0-1 Switzerland (Koper-Capodistria)
Wednesday 24 March
Group A
Hungary 0-3 Germany (Székesfehérvár)
Romania 1-1 Netherlands (Budapest)
Group B
Slovenia 0-3 Spain (Maribor)
Czech Republic 1-1 Italy (Celje)
Venues
In all, eight venues – four in either country – stage games. Groups A and C were played in Hungary, with Groups B and D in Slovenia. Teams from those groups that qualified return to the same countries for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final in Ljubljana.
Hungary
Aréna Sóstó, Székesfehérvár (3 x Group A, Quarter-final, Semi-final)
Bozsik Aréna, Budapest (3 x Group A, Quarter-final)
Haladás Stadion, Szombathely (3 x Group C)
Gyirmóti Stadion, Győr (3 x Group C)
Slovenia
Stadion Ljudski Vrt, Maribor (3 x Group B, Quarter-final, Semi-final)
Stadion Celje, Celje (3 x Group B)
Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana (2 x Group D, Quarter-final, Final)
Stadion Bonifika, Koper-Capodistria (4 x Group D)