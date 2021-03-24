2021 Under-21 EURO final tournament fixtures and results

The first 16-team UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament has begun in Hungary and Switzerland.



Uniquely, the competition is split into two parts; the group stage runs until 31 March and then the knockout phase from 31 May to 6 June. The 16 contenders are drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals.

Group stage (24–31 March)

Wednesday 24 March

Group A

Hungary 0-3 Germany (Székesfehérvár)

Romania 1-1 Netherlands (Budapest)

Group B

Slovenia 0-3 Spain (Maribor)

Czech Republic 1-1 Italy (Celje)

Thursday 25 March

Group C

France vs Denmark (21:00, Szombathely)

Russia vs Iceland (18:00, Győr)

Group D

Portugal vs Croatia (21:00, Koper﻿)

England vs Switzerland (15:00, Koper)

Saturday 27 March

Group A

Hungary vs Romania (18:00, Budapest)

Germany vs Netherlands (21:00, Székesfehérvár)

Group B

Spain vs Italy (21:00, Maribor)

Slovenia vs Czech Republic (18:00, Celje)

Sunday 28 March

Group C

Russia vs France (21:00, Szombathely)

Iceland vs Denmark (15:00, Győr)

Group D

Portugal vs England (21:00, Ljubljana﻿)

Croatia vs Switzerland (18:00, Koper)

Tuesday 30 March

Group A

Germany vs Romania (18:00, Budapest)

Netherlands vs Hungary (18:00, Székesfehérvár)

Group B

Italy vs Slovenia (21:00, Maribor)

Spain vs Czech Republic (21:00, Celje)

Wednesday 31 March

Group C

Denmark vs Russia (18:00, Szombathely)

Iceland vs France (18:00, Győr)

Group D

Switzerland vs Portugal (18:00, Ljubljana﻿)

Croatia vs England (18:00, Koper)

Knockout phase (31 May–6 June)

Monday 31 May: Quarter-finals

QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C (Budapest)

QF2: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group A (Székesfehérvár)

QF3: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group D (Maribor)

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group B (Ljubljana)

Thursday 3 June: Semi-finals

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (Székesfehérvár)

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (Maribor)

Sunday 6 June: Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Ljubljana)

Venues

In all, eight venues – four in either country – stage games. Groups A and C are played in Hungary, with Groups B and D in Slovenia.

Hungary

Aréna Sóstó, Székesfehérvár (3 x Group A, Quarter-final, Semi-final)

Bozsik Aréna, Budapest (3 x Group A, Quarter-final)

Haladás Stadion, Szombathely (3 x Group C)

Gyirmóti Stadion, Győr (3 x Group C)

Slovenia

Stadion Ljudski Vrt, Maribor (3 x Group B, Quarter-final, Semi-final)

Stadion Celje, Celje (3 x Group B)

Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana (2 x Group D, Quarter-final, Final)

Stadion Bonifika, Koper (4 x Group D)

All kick-off times CET

