2021 Under-21 EURO final tournament fixtures and results
Wednesday 24 March 2021
The group stage runs until 31 March with the knockouts from 31 May to 6 June.
The first 16-team UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament has begun in Hungary and Switzerland.Download all the fixtures
Uniquely, the competition is split into two parts; the group stage runs until 31 March and then the knockout phase from 31 May to 6 June. The 16 contenders are drawn into four groups of four, with the top two from each progressing to the quarter-finals.
Group stage (24–31 March)
Wednesday 24 March
Group A
Hungary 0-3 Germany (Székesfehérvár)
Romania 1-1 Netherlands (Budapest)
Group B
Slovenia 0-3 Spain (Maribor)
Czech Republic 1-1 Italy (Celje)
Thursday 25 March
Group C
France vs Denmark (21:00, Szombathely)
Russia vs Iceland (18:00, Győr)
Group D
Portugal vs Croatia (21:00, Koper)
England vs Switzerland (15:00, Koper)
Saturday 27 March
Group A
Hungary vs Romania (18:00, Budapest)
Germany vs Netherlands (21:00, Székesfehérvár)
Group B
Spain vs Italy (21:00, Maribor)
Slovenia vs Czech Republic (18:00, Celje)
Sunday 28 March
Group C
Russia vs France (21:00, Szombathely)
Iceland vs Denmark (15:00, Győr)
Group D
Portugal vs England (21:00, Ljubljana)
Croatia vs Switzerland (18:00, Koper)
Tuesday 30 March
Group A
Germany vs Romania (18:00, Budapest)
Netherlands vs Hungary (18:00, Székesfehérvár)
Group B
Italy vs Slovenia (21:00, Maribor)
Spain vs Czech Republic (21:00, Celje)
Wednesday 31 March
Group C
Denmark vs Russia (18:00, Szombathely)
Iceland vs France (18:00, Győr)
Group D
Switzerland vs Portugal (18:00, Ljubljana)
Croatia vs England (18:00, Koper)
Knockout phase (31 May–6 June)
Monday 31 May: Quarter-finals
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C (Budapest)
QF2: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group A (Székesfehérvár)
QF3: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group D (Maribor)
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group B (Ljubljana)
Thursday 3 June: Semi-finals
SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (Székesfehérvár)
SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (Maribor)
Sunday 6 June: Final
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Ljubljana)
Venues
In all, eight venues – four in either country – stage games. Groups A and C are played in Hungary, with Groups B and D in Slovenia.
Hungary
Aréna Sóstó, Székesfehérvár (3 x Group A, Quarter-final, Semi-final)
Bozsik Aréna, Budapest (3 x Group A, Quarter-final)
Haladás Stadion, Szombathely (3 x Group C)
Gyirmóti Stadion, Győr (3 x Group C)
Slovenia
Stadion Ljudski Vrt, Maribor (3 x Group B, Quarter-final, Semi-final)
Stadion Celje, Celje (3 x Group B)
Stadion Stožice, Ljubljana (2 x Group D, Quarter-final, Final)
Stadion Bonifika, Koper (4 x Group D)
All kick-off times CET