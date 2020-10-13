Under-21 EURO qualifying: six teams reach finals

Qualifying for the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continued to take shape with a busy schedule of October fixtures.

Qualified as group winners: England, Russia, Spain, Denmark

Qualified as group winners or one of the five best runners-up: Netherlands, Switzerland

Sides from 53 UEFA member associations are vying to join co-hosts Hungary and Slovenia in the 16-team finals. The nine group winners and five best runners-up will qualify.

Group 1

October results

09/10: Sweden 4-0 Luxembourg

13/10: Luxembourg 0-2 Iceland, Sweden 10-0 Armenia, Italy 2-0 Republic of Ireland ﻿

November fixtures

12/11: Republic of Ireland vs Iceland, Luxembourg vs Italy

13/11: Armenia vs Sweden

17/11: Armenia vs Iceland, Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland, Italy vs Sweden

The UEFA Under-21 qualifier between Iceland and Italy, scheduled to take place on 9 October 2020, in Reykjavik, has been postponed until further notice. Further announcements will be made in due course.

Switzerland are heading to the finals after beating Liechtenstein Getty Images

Group 2

October results

08/10: France 5-0 Liechtenstein, Slovakia 2-1 Azerbaijan

09/10: Georgia 0-3 Switzerland

12/10: France 1-0 Slovakia

13/10: Georgia 1-0 Azerbaijan, Switzerland 3-0 Liechtenstein

November fixtures

12/11: Georgia vs Slovakia, Liechtenstein vs France, Switzerland vs Azerbaijan

16/11: France vs Switzerland

17/11: Slovakia vs Liechtenstein

England beat Turkey to book their place in the finals Getty Images

Group 3

October results

07/10: Andorra 3-3 England

09/10: Kosovo 0-1 Austria

13/10: England 2-1 Turkey, Kosovo 1-0 Andorra

November fixtures

13/11: Turkey vs Austria, Kosovo vs Albania, England vs Andorra

17/11: England vs Albania, Turkey vs Kosovo, Austria vs Andorra



Group 4

Croatia put ten goals past San Marino then beat Greece Getty Images

October results

08/10: Lithuania 2-0 Greece, Croatia 10-0 San Marino﻿

09/10: Scotland 2-0 Czech Republic

13/10: Lithuania 0-1 Czech Republic, Greece 0-1 Croatia, San Marino 0-7 Scotland

November fixtures

12/11: Scotland vs Croatia, Greece vs Czech Republic, Lithuania vs San Marino

17/11: Greece vs Scotland, Croatia vs Lithuania

Group 5

October results

09/10: Bulgaria 1-0 Latvia, Serbia 1-0 Poland, Russia 4-0 Estonia

13/10: Latvia 1-4 Russia, Poland 1-1 Bulgaria, Estonia 0-0 Serbia﻿

November fixtures

12/11: Bulgaria vs Estonia, Poland vs Latvia

Group 6

October results

08/10: Kazakhstan 1-4 North Macedonia, Montenegro 1-2 Israel, Faroe Islands 0-2 Spain

13/10: North Macedonia 1-1 Israel, Spain 3-0 Kazakhstan, Faroe Islands 1-0 Montenegro

November fixtures

12/11: Spain vs Faroe Islands, Israel vs North Macedonia

17/11: North Macedonia vs Montenegro, Spain vs Israel, Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands

Group 7

Netherlands made it eight wins from eight against Cyprus Getty Images

October results

08/10: Netherlands 5-0 Gibraltar

09/10: Belarus 1-2 Cyprus, Portugal 4-1 Norway

13/10: Gibraltar 0-3 Portugal, Cyprus 0-7 Netherlands

November fixtures

12/11: Portugal vs Belarus

13/11: Gibraltar vs Norway

15/11: Portugal vs Cyprus, Netherlands vs Belarus,

18/11: Portugal vs Netherlands, Gibraltar vs Cyprus

The UEFA Under-21 qualifier between Norway and Belarus, scheduled to take place on 13 October 2020, in Drammen, has been postponed until further notice. Further announcements will be made in due course.



Group 8

October results

09/10: Northern Ireland 2-3 Finland, Malta 1-3 Denmark, Ukraine 1-0 Romania

13/10: Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine, Romania 4-1 Malta, Denmark 2-1 Finland

November fixtures

13/11: Malta vs Ukraine

17/11: Romania vs Denmark, Ukraine vs Northern Ireland, Malta vs Finland

Germany beat Moldova then Bosnia and Herzegovina to move top of Group 9 Getty Images

Group 9

October fixtures

09/10: Moldova 0-5 Germany, Belgium 5-0 Wales

13/10: Moldova 1-0 Belgium, Germany 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

November fixtures

13/11: Wales vs Moldova

17/11: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belgium, Germany vs Wales