Under-21 EURO qualifying: England, Switzerland and Netherlands still perfect

Qualifying for the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship resumed in September.

Sides from 53 UEFA member associations are vying to join co-hosts Hungary and Slovenia in the 16-team finals. The nine group winners and five best runners-up will qualify.

Group 1

Republic of Ireland are in pole position to qualify for what would be their maiden appearance in the finals, though October's fixture against Italy looms large, while Iceland are also within striking distance.

Italy coach Paolo Nicolato Getty Images

September results

04/09: Iceland 1-0 Sweden

08/09: Luxembourg 2-1 Armenia, Sweden 3-0 Italy

October fixtures

09/10: Iceland vs Italy, Sweden vs Luxembourg

13/10: Luxembourg vs Iceland, Sweden vs Armenia, Italy vs Republic of Ireland ﻿

Group 2

Switzerland, who have won six out of six, and France are tussling for top spot and could be set for a final-day showdown in November. Georgia are their nearest challengers but trail Les Bleuets by six points.

September results

04/09: Switzerland 4-1 Slovakia, Georgia 0-2 France

07/09: Azerbaijan 1-2 France

08/09: Liechtenstein 0-2 Georgia, Slovakia 1-2 Switzerland

October fixtures

08/10: France vs Liechtenstein, Slovakia vs Azerbaijan

09/10: Georgia vs Switzerland

12/10: France vs Slovakia

13/10: Georgia vs Azerbaijan, Switzerland v Liechtenstein

Group 3

England are well on their way to qualifying for their eighth successive final tournament, pulling clear of Austria and Albania thanks to a perfect six victories. They would book their finals berth with a win against Andorra in October.

September results

04/09: Austria 1-5 Albania, Kosovo 0-6 England, Turkey 1-0 Andorra

08/09: Albania 3-1 Andorra, Austria 1-2 England

October fixtures

07/10: Andorra vs England

09/10: Kosovo vs Austria

13/10: England vs Turkey, Kosovo vs Andorra



Group 4

Unbeaten Czech Republic lead one of the tightest sections, but Greece, Scotland and Croatia all have designs on qualifying automatically. The picture is likely to be clearer after some key meetings in October.

Action from Greece's defeat of San Marino Pruccoli

September results

02/09: San Marino 0-6 Czech Republic

03/09: Croatia 5-0 Greece

06/09: San Marino 0-1 Greece

07/09: Czech Republic 0-0 Croatia

08/09: Lithuania 0-1 Scotland

October fixtures

08/10: Lithuania vs Greece, Croatia vs San Marino﻿

09/10: Scotland vs Czech Republic

13/10: Lithuania vs Czech Republic, Greece vs Croatia, San Marino vs Scotland



Group 5

The race for first place would seem to be between Russia and Poland, with the former currently a solitary point ahead having played a game more.

September results

04/09: Latvia 2-2 Serbia, Russia 2-0 Bulgaria, Estonia 0-6 Poland

08/09: Latvia 1-1 Estonia, Poland 1-0 Russia, Serbia 1-2 Bulgaria

October fixtures

09/10: Bulgaria vs Latvia, Serbia vs Poland, Russia vs Estonia

13/10: Latvia vs Russia, Poland vs Bulgaria, Estonia vs Serbia﻿

Group 6

Spain are the team to catch, having dropped just two points from their opening six fixtures. They lead both North Macedonia and Kazakhstan by six points and could be out of sight after October's fixtures.

September results

02/09: Faroe Islands 3-1 Israel

03/09: Kazakhstan 0-4 Montenegro, North Macedonia 0-1 Spain

08/09: Faroe Islands 1-2 North Macedonia, Israel 1-2 Kazakhstan

October fixtures

08/10: Kazakhstan vs North Macedonia, Montenegro vs Israel, Faroe Islands vs Spain

13/10: North Macedonia vs Israel, Spain vs Kazakhstan, Faroe Islands vs Montenegro

Group 7

The Netherlands' unblemished record means they are six points ahead of Portugal, albeit having played a game more. Their contest could go down to the wire since they meet on the final day of qualifying, in November.

The Netherlands won both their September fixtures Getty Images

September results

04/09: Belarus 0-7 Netherlands, Cyprus 0-4 Portugal, Norway 6-0 Gibraltar

08/09: Netherlands 2-0 Norway

October fixtures

08/10: Netherlands vs Gibraltar

09/10: Belarus vs Cyprus, Portugal vs Norway

13/10: Gibraltar vs Portugal, Cyprus vs Netherlands, Norway vs Belarus

Group 8

Only Romania can prevent Denmark from finishing top of the pile in Group 8. The Danes have racked up 19 points from seven games but are only three clear of their nearest challengers, who they meet in November.

September results

04/09: Finland 1-3 Romania, Denmark 1-1 Ukraine, Malta 0-2 Northern Ireland

08/09: Finland 0-2 Ukraine, Northern Ireland 0-1 Denmark, Malta 0-3 Romania

October fixtures

09/10: Northern Ireland vs Finland, Malta vs Denmark, Ukraine vs Romania

13/10: Northern Ireland vs Ukraine, Romania vs Malta, Denmark vs Finland

Group 9

The only five-team group in qualifying is a tight affair, with Belgium, Germany and Bosnia and Herzegovina all split by only two points.

September results

03/09: Germany 4-1 Moldova

04/09: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Wales

08/09: Belgium 4-1 Germany, Moldova 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

October fixtures

09/10: Moldova vs Germany, Belgium vs Wales

13/10: Moldova vs Belgium, Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina