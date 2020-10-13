Under-21 EURO qualifying: six teams reach finals

Tuesday 13 October 2020

Denmark, England, Netherlands, Russia, Spain and Switzerland are into the finals.

England have qualified for the finals again
England have qualified for the finals again Getty Images

Qualifying for the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continued to take shape with a busy schedule of October fixtures.

Qualified as group winners: England, Russia, Spain, Denmark
Qualified as group winners or one of the five best runners-up: Netherlands, Switzerland

Sides from 53 UEFA member associations are vying to join co-hosts Hungary and Slovenia in the 16-team finals. The nine group winners and five best runners-up will qualify.

The qualifying tables


Group 1

October results
09/10: Sweden 4-0 Luxembourg
13/10: Luxembourg 0-2 Iceland, Sweden 10-0 Armenia, Italy 2-0 Republic of Ireland ﻿

November fixtures
12/11: Republic of Ireland vs Iceland, Luxembourg vs Italy
13/11: Armenia vs Sweden
17/11: Armenia vs Iceland, Luxembourg vs Republic of Ireland, Italy vs Sweden

The UEFA Under-21 qualifier between Iceland and Italy, scheduled to take place on 9 October 2020, in Reykjavik, has been postponed until further notice. Further announcements will be made in due course.

Switzerland are heading to the finals after beating Liechtenstein
Switzerland are heading to the finals after beating LiechtensteinGetty Images

Group 2

October results
08/10: France 5-0 Liechtenstein, Slovakia 2-1 Azerbaijan
09/10: Georgia 0-3 Switzerland
12/10: France 1-0 Slovakia
13/10: Georgia 1-0 Azerbaijan, Switzerland 3-0 Liechtenstein

November fixtures
12/11: Georgia vs Slovakia, Liechtenstein vs France, Switzerland vs Azerbaijan
16/11: France vs Switzerland
17/11: Slovakia vs Liechtenstein

Group 3

October results
07/10: Andorra 3-3 England
09/10: Kosovo 0-1 Austria
13/10: England 2-1 Turkey, Kosovo 1-0 Andorra

November fixtures
13/11: Turkey vs Austria, Kosovo vs Albania, England vs Andorra
17/11: England vs Albania, Turkey vs Kosovo, Austria vs Andorra

Group 4

Croatia put ten goals past San Marino then beat Greece
Croatia put ten goals past San Marino then beat GreeceGetty Images

October results
08/10: Lithuania 2-0 Greece, Croatia 10-0 San Marino﻿
09/10: Scotland 2-0 Czech Republic
13/10: Lithuania 0-1 Czech Republic, Greece 0-1 Croatia, San Marino 0-7 Scotland

November fixtures
12/11: Scotland vs Croatia, Greece vs Czech Republic, Lithuania vs San Marino
17/11: Greece vs Scotland, Croatia vs Lithuania

Group 5

October results
09/10: Bulgaria 1-0 Latvia, Serbia 1-0 Poland, Russia 4-0 Estonia
13/10: Latvia 1-4 Russia, Poland 1-1 Bulgaria, Estonia 0-0 Serbia﻿

November fixtures
12/11: Bulgaria vs Estonia, Poland vs Latvia

Group 6

October results
08/10: Kazakhstan 1-4 North Macedonia, Montenegro 1-2 Israel, Faroe Islands 0-2 Spain
13/10: North Macedonia 1-1 Israel, Spain 3-0 Kazakhstan, Faroe Islands 1-0 Montenegro

November fixtures
12/11: Spain vs Faroe Islands, Israel vs North Macedonia
17/11: North Macedonia vs Montenegro, Spain vs Israel, Kazakhstan vs Faroe Islands

Group 7

Netherlands made it eight wins from eight against Cyprus
Netherlands made it eight wins from eight against CyprusGetty Images

October results
08/10: Netherlands 5-0 Gibraltar
09/10: Belarus 1-2 Cyprus, Portugal 4-1 Norway
13/10: Gibraltar 0-3 Portugal, Cyprus 0-7 Netherlands

November fixtures
12/11: Portugal vs Belarus
13/11: Gibraltar vs Norway
15/11: Portugal vs Cyprus, Netherlands vs Belarus,
18/11: Portugal vs Netherlands, Gibraltar vs Cyprus

The UEFA Under-21 qualifier between Norway and Belarus, scheduled to take place on 13 October 2020, in Drammen, has been postponed until further notice. Further announcements will be made in due course.

Group 8

October results
09/10: Northern Ireland 2-3 Finland, Malta 1-3 Denmark, Ukraine 1-0 Romania
13/10: Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine, Romania 4-1 Malta, Denmark 2-1 Finland

November fixtures
13/11: Malta vs Ukraine
17/11: Romania vs Denmark, Ukraine vs Northern Ireland, Malta vs Finland

Germany beat Moldova then Bosnia and Herzegovina to move top of Group 9
Germany beat Moldova then Bosnia and Herzegovina to move top of Group 9Getty Images

Group 9

October fixtures
09/10: Moldova 0-5 Germany, Belgium 5-0 Wales
13/10: Moldova 1-0 Belgium, Germany 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

November fixtures
13/11: Wales vs Moldova
17/11: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Belgium, Germany vs Wales

 

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 13 October 2020

Related Items

New format and schedule
17/06/2020
Live

New format and schedule

The 2021 finals in Hungary and Slovenia will be split over two periods.
New format and schedule
17/06/2020
Live

New format and schedule

The 2021 finals in Hungary and Slovenia will be split over two periods.