Who has qualified for U21 EURO?

Tuesday 17 November 2020

See who has booked their place in the 2021 finals in Hungary and Slovenia.

Germany won their group to qualify
Germany won their group to qualify Getty Images

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification groups have been completed with 14 spots on offer alongside co-hosts Hungary and Slovenia in the 16-team finals. The nine group winners and five best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) qualify.

The group stage takes place from 24 to 31 March, with the group winners and runners-up advancing to the eight-team knockout phase from 31 May to 6 June. The draw in Nyon is on 10 December.

Confirmed qualifiers

Hungary (hosts)
Slovenia (hosts)
Croatia (Group 4 runners-up)
Czech Republic (Group 4 winners)
Denmark (Group 8 winners)
England (Group 3 winners)
France (Group 2 winners)
Germany (Group 9 winners)
Italy (Group 1 winners)
Netherlands (Group 7 winners)
Portugal (Group 7 runners-up)
Romania (Group 8 runners-up)
Russia (Group 5 winners)
Spain (Group 6 winners, holders)
Switzerland (Group 2 runners-up)

One team still to be confirmed

Qualifying results


Group 1

Standings: Italy (25), Republic of Ireland (19), Iceland (18), Sweden (15), Armenia (3), Luxembourg (3) ﻿

▪ Italy have qualified as group winners.

Qualification as a best runner-up is pending the decision of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

Switzerland are heading to the finals
Switzerland are heading to the finals Getty Images

Group 2

Final standings: France (27), Switzerland (27), ﻿Georgia (15), Slovakia (12), Azerbaijan (6), Liechtenstein (3)

▪ France have qualified as group winners.

▪ Switzerland have qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Group 3

Final standings: England (28), Austria (18), Albania (14), Turkey (13), Kosovo (9), Andorra (5)

▪ England have qualified as group winners.

▪ Austria have finished second but will not qualify as a best runner-up.

Group 4

Croatia overtook Scotland on the final day to qualify
Croatia overtook Scotland on the final day to qualifyGetty Images

Final standings: Czech Republic (21), Croatia (20), Scotland (18), Greece (16), Lithuania (10), San Marino (0)

Czech Republic have qualified as group winners.

▪ Croatia have qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Group 5

Final standings: Russia (23), Poland (20), Bulgaria (18), Serbia (12), Estonia (5), Latvia (4)

▪ Russia have qualified as group winners.

▪ Poland have finished second. Qualification as a best runner-up is pending the decision of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

Group 6

Final standings: Spain (28), North Macedonia (18), Israel (13), Kazakhstan (10), Faroe Islands (9), Montenegro (7)

▪ Spain have qualified as group winners.

▪ North Macedonia have finished second but will not qualify as a best runner-up.

Group 7

The Netherlands have a perfect record
The Netherlands have a perfect recordGetty Images

Final standings: Netherlands (27), Portugal (27), Norway (10), Belarus (8), Cyprus (7), Gibraltar (0)

▪ Netherlands have qualified as group winners.

▪ Portugal have qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Group 8

Final standings: Denmark (26), Romania (20), Ukraine (16), Finland (13), Northern Ireland (9), Malta (1)

▪ Denmark have qualified as group winners.

▪ Romania have qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Group 9

Final standings: Germany (18), Belgium (13), Bosnia and Herzegovina (11), Wales (9), Moldova (7)

▪ Germany have qualified as group winners.

▪ Belgium have finished second but will not qualify as a best runner-up.

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 17 November 2020

Related Items

New format and schedule
17/06/2020
Live

New format and schedule

The 2021 finals in Hungary and Slovenia will be split over two periods.
New format and schedule
17/06/2020
Live

New format and schedule

The 2021 finals in Hungary and Slovenia will be split over two periods.