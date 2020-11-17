Who has qualified for U21 EURO?
Tuesday 17 November 2020
Article summary
See who has booked their place in the 2021 finals in Hungary and Slovenia.
The UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification groups have been completed with 14 spots on offer alongside co-hosts Hungary and Slovenia in the 16-team finals. The nine group winners and five best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) qualify.
The group stage takes place from 24 to 31 March, with the group winners and runners-up advancing to the eight-team knockout phase from 31 May to 6 June. The draw in Nyon is on 10 December.
Confirmed qualifiers
Hungary (hosts)
Slovenia (hosts)
Croatia (Group 4 runners-up)
Czech Republic (Group 4 winners)
Denmark (Group 8 winners)
England (Group 3 winners)
France (Group 2 winners)
Germany (Group 9 winners)
Italy (Group 1 winners)
Netherlands (Group 7 winners)
Portugal (Group 7 runners-up)
Romania (Group 8 runners-up)
Russia (Group 5 winners)
Spain (Group 6 winners, holders)
Switzerland (Group 2 runners-up)
One team still to be confirmedQualifying results
Group 1
Standings: Italy (25), Republic of Ireland (19), Iceland (18), Sweden (15), Armenia (3), Luxembourg (3)
▪ Italy have qualified as group winners.
▪ Qualification as a best runner-up is pending the decision of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.
Group 2
Final standings: France (27), Switzerland (27), Georgia (15), Slovakia (12), Azerbaijan (6), Liechtenstein (3)
▪ France have qualified as group winners.
▪ Switzerland have qualified as one of the best runners-up.
Group 3
Final standings: England (28), Austria (18), Albania (14), Turkey (13), Kosovo (9), Andorra (5)
▪ England have qualified as group winners.
▪ Austria have finished second but will not qualify as a best runner-up.
Group 4
Final standings: Czech Republic (21), Croatia (20), Scotland (18), Greece (16), Lithuania (10), San Marino (0)
▪ Czech Republic have qualified as group winners.
▪ Croatia have qualified as one of the best runners-up.
Group 5
Final standings: Russia (23), Poland (20), Bulgaria (18), Serbia (12), Estonia (5), Latvia (4)
▪ Russia have qualified as group winners.
▪ Poland have finished second. Qualification as a best runner-up is pending the decision of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.
Group 6
Final standings: Spain (28), North Macedonia (18), Israel (13), Kazakhstan (10), Faroe Islands (9), Montenegro (7)
▪ Spain have qualified as group winners.
▪ North Macedonia have finished second but will not qualify as a best runner-up.
Group 7
Final standings: Netherlands (27), Portugal (27), Norway (10), Belarus (8), Cyprus (7), Gibraltar (0)
▪ Netherlands have qualified as group winners.
▪ Portugal have qualified as one of the best runners-up.
Group 8
Final standings: Denmark (26), Romania (20), Ukraine (16), Finland (13), Northern Ireland (9), Malta (1)
▪ Denmark have qualified as group winners.
▪ Romania have qualified as one of the best runners-up.
Group 9
Final standings: Germany (18), Belgium (13), Bosnia and Herzegovina (11), Wales (9), Moldova (7)
▪ Germany have qualified as group winners.
▪ Belgium have finished second but will not qualify as a best runner-up.
All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.