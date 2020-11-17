Who has qualified for U21 EURO?

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualification groups have been completed with 14 spots on offer alongside co-hosts Hungary and Slovenia in the 16-team finals. The nine group winners and five best runners-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) qualify.

The group stage takes place from 24 to 31 March, with the group winners and runners-up advancing to the eight-team knockout phase from 31 May to 6 June. The draw in Nyon is on 10 December.



Confirmed qualifiers

Hungary (hosts)

Slovenia (hosts)

Croatia (Group 4 runners-up)

Czech Republic (Group 4 winners)

Denmark (Group 8 winners)

England (Group 3 winners)

France (Group 2 winners)

Germany (Group 9 winners)

Italy (Group 1 winners)

Netherlands (Group 7 winners)

Portugal (Group 7 runners-up)

Romania (Group 8 runners-up)

Russia (Group 5 winners)

Spain (Group 6 winners, holders)

Switzerland (Group 2 runners-up)

One team still to be confirmed



Group 1

Standings: Italy (25), Republic of Ireland (19), Iceland (18), Sweden (15), Armenia (3), Luxembourg (3) ﻿

▪ Italy have qualified as group winners.

▪ Qualification as a best runner-up is pending the decision of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

Switzerland are heading to the finals Getty Images

Group 2

Final standings: France (27), Switzerland (27), ﻿Georgia (15), Slovakia (12), Azerbaijan (6), Liechtenstein (3)

▪ France have qualified as group winners.

▪ Switzerland have qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Group 3

Final standings: England (28), Austria (18), Albania (14), Turkey (13), Kosovo (9), Andorra (5)

▪ England have qualified as group winners.

▪ Austria have finished second but will not qualify as a best runner-up.

Group 4

Croatia overtook Scotland on the final day to qualify Getty Images

Final standings: Czech Republic (21), Croatia (20), Scotland (18), Greece (16), Lithuania (10), San Marino (0)

▪ Czech Republic have qualified as group winners.

▪ Croatia have qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Group 5

Final standings: Russia (23), Poland (20), Bulgaria (18), Serbia (12), Estonia (5), Latvia (4)

▪ Russia have qualified as group winners.

▪ Poland have finished second. Qualification as a best runner-up is pending the decision of the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

Group 6

Final standings: Spain (28), North Macedonia (18), Israel (13), Kazakhstan (10), Faroe Islands (9), Montenegro (7)

▪ Spain have qualified as group winners.

▪ North Macedonia have finished second but will not qualify as a best runner-up.

Group 7

The Netherlands have a perfect record Getty Images

Final standings: Netherlands (27), Portugal (27), Norway (10), Belarus (8), Cyprus (7), Gibraltar (0)

▪ Netherlands have qualified as group winners.

▪ Portugal have qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Group 8

Final standings: Denmark (26), Romania (20), Ukraine (16), Finland (13), Northern Ireland (9), Malta (1)

▪ Denmark have qualified as group winners.

▪ Romania have qualified as one of the best runners-up.

Group 9

Final standings: Germany (18), Belgium (13), Bosnia and Herzegovina (11), Wales (9), Moldova (7)

▪ Germany have qualified as group winners.

▪ Belgium have finished second but will not qualify as a best runner-up.

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

