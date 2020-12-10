Where to watch the 2021 Under-21 EURO

Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory. All information subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

Europe

Albania: RTSH

Armenia: Armenia Public TV

Austria: ORF

Azerbaijan: Public TV Azerbaijan

Belarus: BTRC

Belgium: RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT

Croatia: HRT

Cyprus: CyBC

Czech Republic: CT

Estonia: ERR

Finland: YLE

Georgia: GPB

Greece: ERT

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: KAN

Italy: RAI

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: LTV

Liechtenstein: see Switzerland

Lithuania: LRT

Luxembourg: see Belgium

Malta: PBS

Moldova: TVR Moldova

Montenegro: RTCG

Netherlands: NOS

North Macedonia: MKRTV

Norway: NRK, TV2 Norway

Poland: TVP

Portugal: RTP

Romania: TVR

Russia: Match TV, RTR

San Marino: see Italy

Serbia: RTS

Slovakia: RTVS

Slovenia: RTVSLO

Sweden: SVT

Switzerland: SRG

Turkey: TRT

UK and Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports

Ukraine: PBC

Vatican City: see Italy

Ex-Europe

PR China: Super Sports

Japan: WOWOW

Latin America: ESPN

Middle East/North Africa: beIN Sports

USA (English language): ESPN

USA (Spanish language): Univision