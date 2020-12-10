Where to watch the 2021 Under-21 EURO
Thursday 10 December 2020
See where you can watch the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.
Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.
Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory. All information subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.
Europe
Albania: RTSH
Armenia: Armenia Public TV
Austria: ORF
Azerbaijan: Public TV Azerbaijan
Belarus: BTRC
Belgium: RTBF, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT
Bulgaria: BNT
Croatia: HRT
Cyprus: CyBC
Czech Republic: CT
Estonia: ERR
Finland: YLE
Georgia: GPB
Greece: ERT
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Israel: KAN
Italy: RAI
Kosovo: RTK
Latvia: LTV
Liechtenstein: see Switzerland
Lithuania: LRT
Luxembourg: see Belgium
Malta: PBS
Moldova: TVR Moldova
Montenegro: RTCG
Netherlands: NOS
North Macedonia: MKRTV
Norway: NRK, TV2 Norway
Poland: TVP
Portugal: RTP
Romania: TVR
Russia: Match TV, RTR
San Marino: see Italy
Serbia: RTS
Slovakia: RTVS
Slovenia: RTVSLO
Sweden: SVT
Switzerland: SRG
Turkey: TRT
UK and Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports
Ukraine: PBC
Vatican City: see Italy
Ex-Europe
PR China: Super Sports
Japan: WOWOW
Latin America: ESPN
Middle East/North Africa: beIN Sports
USA (English language): ESPN
USA (Spanish language): Univision