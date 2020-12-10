Under-21 EURO venue guide
Thursday 10 December 2020
Article summary
Four Hungarian venues and four stadiums in Slovenia will stage the final tournament.
Article top media content
Article body
We profile the eight venues that will stage the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament.U21 EURO: all you need to know
HUNGARY
Budapest: Bozsik Aréna
Home team: Budapest Honvéd
Capacity: 8,468
- Completed in 2020, to replace the former Bozsik József Stadion.
- Like the previous stadium, named after a member of Hungary's 1954 FIFA World Cup finalist side, whose whole career was spent at Honvéd, much of it alongside Ferenc Puskás.
- Located in the Kispest district of Budapest, south-east of the city centre.
Győr: Gyirmóti Stadion
Home team: Gyirmót FC Győr
Capacity: 4,335
- The stadium was inaugurated in September 2015.
- A venue for a number of Hungary Under-21, women's and youth internationals.
- Situated in the Gyirmót district of Győr in north-west Hungary, which dates back to Roman times and boasts a baroque downtown and a wealth of sporting facilities.
Székesfehérvár: Aréna Sóstó
Home team: Fehérvár FC
Capacity: 14,000
- Opened on 21 November 2018 with a league game between the former Videoton FC (then known as Vidi before taking their current name) and Újpest.
- Replaced the old Sóstói ('Salt Lake') Stadion, which held the first leg of Videoton's 1985 UEFA Cup final against Real Madrid.
- Székesfehérvár in central Hungary is nicknamed Fehérvár or 'white castle' and was once the seat of the nation's kings.
Szombathely: Haladás Stadion
Home team: Szombathelyi Haladás
Capacity: 8,900
- Opened in November 2017, replacing the old Rohonci út Stadium, and the setting for several Hungary women's internationals.
- Szombathelyi Haladás have reached the Hungarian Cup final three times and have played in the European Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Intertoto Cup and UEFA Europa League.
- Szombathely is the oldest city in Hungary, dating from Roman times, and is in the west of the country not far from the Austrian border.
SLOVENIA
Celje: Stadion Celje
Home team: NK Celje
Capacity: 13,600
- Opened in 2003 and in its early years the main venue for Slovenia's home internationals.
- Replaced Celje's Skalna Klet home, which is now their training ground.
- Celje is located in central Slovenia and is a popular spa resort.
Ljubljana: Stadion Stožice
Home team: Olimpija Ljubljana
Capacity: 16,100
- Inaugurated on 11 August 2010 with a friendly between Slovenia and Australia, as it became the home of the national team as well as Olimpija.
- Staged the 2012 U17 EURO final, and part of the same complex as Arena Stožice which was the venue for UEFA Futsal EURO 2018.
- Found in the Bežigrad district of Slovenia's capital, to the north of the city centre.
Koper: Stadion Bonifika
Home team: FC Koper
Capacity: 4,010
- Built in 1948 and expanded more than once, most recently in 2010.
- As well as several Slovenia friendlies, the stadium hosted a 1996 concert by Bryan Adams watched by around 15,000 people.
- Historic Koper, in south-west Slovenia on the Mediterranean coast, is the largely land-locked country's main port.
Maribor: Stadion Ljudski vrt
Home team: NK Maribor
Capacity: 12,435
- Opened in 1952 and the setting for a record six Slovenian Cup finals.
- One of the stadiums for the 2012 U17 EURO and a regular venue for concerts and even a televised 2018 Maribor mayoral debate.
- Maribor, in north-east Slovenia, is the country's second-largest city and a ski resort on the Pohorje mountain range well used to welcoming major international sporting events.