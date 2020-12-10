Under-21 EURO venue guide

Thursday 10 December 2020

Four Hungarian venues and four stadiums in Slovenia will stage the final tournament.

2021 Under-21 EURO: The host cities
We profile the eight venues that will stage the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship final tournament.

HUNGARY

Budapest: Bozsik Aréna

Home team: Budapest Honvéd
Capacity: 8,468

  • Completed in 2020, to replace the former Bozsik József Stadion.
  • Like the previous stadium, named after a member of Hungary's 1954 FIFA World Cup finalist side, whose whole career was spent at Honvéd, much of it alongside Ferenc Puskás.
  • Located in the Kispest district of Budapest, south-east of the city centre.

Győr: Gyirmóti Stadion

Home team: Gyirmót FC Győr
Capacity: 4,335

  • The stadium was inaugurated in September 2015.
  • A venue for a number of Hungary Under-21, women's and youth internationals.
  • Situated in the Gyirmót district of Győr in north-west Hungary, which dates back to Roman times and boasts a baroque downtown and a wealth of sporting facilities.
Székesfehérvár: Aréna Sóstó

Home team: Fehérvár FC
Capacity: 14,000

  • Opened on 21 November 2018 with a league game between the former Videoton FC (then known as Vidi before taking their current name) and Újpest.
  • Replaced the old Sóstói ('Salt Lake') Stadion, which held the first leg of Videoton's 1985 UEFA Cup final against Real Madrid.
  • Székesfehérvár in central Hungary is nicknamed Fehérvár or 'white castle' and was once the seat of the nation's kings.


Szombathely: Haladás Stadion

Home team: Szombathelyi Haladás
Capacity: 8,900

  • Opened in November 2017, replacing the old Rohonci út Stadium, and the setting for several Hungary women's internationals.
  • Szombathelyi Haladás have reached the Hungarian Cup final three times and have played in the European Cup Winners' Cup, UEFA Intertoto Cup and UEFA Europa League.
  • Szombathely is the oldest city in Hungary, dating from Roman times, and is in the west of the country not far from the Austrian border.

SLOVENIA

Celje: Stadion Celje

Home team: NK Celje
Capacity: 13,600

  • Opened in 2003 and in its early years the main venue for Slovenia's home internationals.
  • Replaced Celje's Skalna Klet home, which is now their training ground.
  • Celje is located in central Slovenia and is a popular spa resort.

Ljubljana: Stadion Stožice

Stadion Stožice
Home team: Olimpija Ljubljana
Capacity: 16,100

  • Inaugurated on 11 August 2010 with a friendly between Slovenia and Australia, as it became the home of the national team as well as Olimpija.
  • Staged the 2012 U17 EURO final, and part of the same complex as Arena Stožice which was the venue for UEFA Futsal EURO 2018.
  • Found in the Bežigrad district of Slovenia's capital, to the north of the city centre.
Koper: Stadion Bonifika

Home team: FC Koper
Capacity: 4,010

  • Built in 1948 and expanded more than once, most recently in 2010.
  • As well as several Slovenia friendlies, the stadium hosted a 1996 concert by Bryan Adams watched by around 15,000 people.
  • Historic Koper, in south-west Slovenia on the Mediterranean coast, is the largely land-locked country's main port.

Maribor: Stadion Ljudski vrt

Home team: NK Maribor
Capacity: 12,435

  • Opened in 1952 and the setting for a record six Slovenian Cup finals.
  • One of the stadiums for the 2012 U17 EURO and a regular venue for concerts and even a televised 2018 Maribor mayoral debate.
  • Maribor, in north-east Slovenia, is the country's second-largest city and a ski resort on the Pohorje mountain range well used to welcoming major international sporting events.
