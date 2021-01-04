2021-23 Under-21 qualifying draw: 28 January

The qualifying draw for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship will be streamed live from Nyon at 10:00 CET on Thursday 28 January. The 53 teams will compete from March for 14 places alongside final tournament co-hosts Georgia and Romania.



Draw details



Co-hosts Georgia and Romania qualifying directly for the final tournament in June/July 2023.

The pots are based on the coefficient ranking system.

The draw will split the teams into eight groups of six and one of five.

Each group will contain one team from each pot except Group I, which will have no team from Pot 6.

The groups will be played between March 2021 and June 2022.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify for the final tournament.

The other eight runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September 2022.

Pot 1: Spain*, Germany*, France*, England*, Italy*, Denmark*, Portugal*, Netherlands*, Croatia*

Pot 2: Austria, Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic*, Belgium, Russia*, Serbia, Switzerland*, Greece

Pot 3: Slovakia, Iceland*, Ukraine, Slovenia*, Republic of Ireland, Israel, Norway, Bulgaria, Turkey

Pot 4: Scotland, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Wales, Northern Ireland, Finland, Hungary*, Belarus, Albania

Pot 5: Montenegro, Kosovo, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan, Latvia

Pot 6: Luxembourg, Armenia, Malta, Andorra, Estonia, Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino

*Competing at 2021 Under-21 final tournament in Hungary and Slovenia, alongside Romania

Based on the UEFA Executive Committee decisions valid at the time of the draw, the following pairs of teams cannot be drawn into the same group: