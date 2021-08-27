2023 Under-21 EURO qualifying guide

Qualifying for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania has started with the groups running until June 2022 followed by play-offs that September.

In all 53 teams compete for 14 places alongside co-hosts Georgia and Romania in June/July 2023. Some teams began their campaigns earlier this year but the first full set of games begins on Thursday with Germany, who claimed the 2021 title in June, among those launching their bids.

Qualifying fixtures/results

Standings

The groups run until 14 June 2022.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament, joining Georgia and Romania.

The other eight runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September 2022.

Group A: Croatia, Austria, Norway, Finland, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group B: Germany (holders), Poland, Israel, Hungary, Latvia, San Marino

Group C: Spain, Russia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Malta

Group D: Portugal, Greece, Iceland, Belarus, Cyprus, Liechtenstein

Group E: Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Wales, Moldova, Gibraltar

Group F: Italy, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Luxembourg

Group G: England, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Albania, Kosovo, Andorra

Group H: France, Serbia, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Armenia

Group I: Denmark, Belgium, Turkey, Scotland, Kazakhstan

Germany will hope to defend their title in Georgia and Romania after winning the first 16-team final tournament in Hungary and Slovenia in 2021.

England are aiming to qualify for their ninth straight final tournament.

Italy hope to add to their record of qualifying 13 times since a final tournament was introduced in 1994; they have a joint-record five titles with Spain.

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzeoginva, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, San Marino and Wales are hoping to join Georgia in appearing in their first final tournament (though Albania and Bulgaria did reach the old pre-1994 eight-team two-legged knockout phase).

25–29 March 2021

4–8 June 2021

2–7 September 2021

7–12 October 2021

11–16 November 2021

24–29 March 2022

2–14 June 2022

