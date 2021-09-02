2023 Under-21 EURO qualifying guide

Qualifying for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania is in progress with the groups running until June 2022 followed by play-offs that September.

In all 53 teams compete for 14 places alongside co-hosts Georgia and Romania in June/July 2023. Some teams began their campaigns earlier this year but the first full set of games begins on Thursday with Germany, who claimed the 2021 title in June, among those launching their bids.

Qualifying fixtures/results

Standings

The groups run until 14 June 2022.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament, joining Georgia and Romania.

The other eight runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September 2022.

Germany will hope to defend their title in Georgia and Romania after winning the first 16-team final tournament in Hungary and Slovenia in 2021.

England are aiming to qualify for their ninth straight final tournament.

Italy hope to add to their record of qualifying 13 times since a final tournament was introduced in 1994; they have a joint-record five titles with Spain.

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzeoginva, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, the Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, San Marino and Wales are hoping to join Georgia in appearing in their first final tournament (though Albania and Bulgaria did reach the old pre-1994 eight-team two-legged knockout phase).

Top five goals: 2021 U21 EURO

Group A: Croatia, Austria, Norway, Finland, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Only one game played so far, Austria beating Estonia 2-0 in June.

Group B: Germany (holders), Poland, Israel, Hungary, Latvia, San Marino

No matches played so far. Germany begin their campaign in San Marino on Thursday.

Group C: Spain, Russia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Malta

No matches playes so far.

Group D: Portugal, Greece, Iceland, Belarus, Cyprus, Liechtenstein

Greece have drawn with Cyprus and beating Liechtenstein in the two fixtures so far. Portugal, 2021 runners-up, play Belarus on 6 September.

Group E: Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Wales, Moldova, Gibraltar

Wales and Moldova drew 0-0 in June in only match so far.

2021 U21 EURO Skills Showcase

Group F: Italy, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Luxembourg

Three games played so far, Luxembourg losing to Sweden and Montenegro, who have also drawn with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group G: England, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Albania, Kosovo, Andorra

Albania and Kosovo have both defeated Andorra in the fixtures already played.

Group H: France, Serbia, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Armenia

In the only game played to date, the Faroe Islands beat Armenia 2-0.

Group I: Denmark, Belgium, Turkey, Scotland, Kazakhstan

Belgium won 3-1 in Kazakhstan in June to open the group.

25–29 March 2021

4–8 June 2021

2–7 September 2021

7–12 October 2021

11–16 November 2021

24–29 March 2022

2–14 June 2022

