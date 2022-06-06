2023 Under-21 EURO qualifying latest: Germany, Portugal, Spain, Belgium in finals

Qualifying for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania is nearing completion, with holders Germany, Portugal, Belgium and Spain﻿ through so far to join the co-hosts next summer.

In all, 53 teams are competing for 14 places alongside Georgia and Romania. In addition to the confirmed group winners, several other nations are certain of at least a September play-off by finishing in the top two.

Qualifying summary Qualified: Belgium, Georgia (hosts), Germany (holders), Romania (hosts), Portugal, Spain Confirmed in top two of group: Czech Republic, England, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Ukraine Confirmed in play-offs: Slovakia

Qualifying fixtures/results

Standings

The groups run until 14 June.

The nine group winners and the best runner-up (not counting results against sixth-placed teams) will qualify directly for the final tournament, joining Georgia and Romania.

The other eight runners-up will play off for the remaining four finals berths in September.

Play-off draw: 21 June, 13:00 CET, Nyon

Finals draw: 18 October, 18:00 CET, Bucharest

Top five goals: 2021 U21 EURO

Germany's qualifying success means they will defend their title in Georgia and Romania after winning the first 16-team final tournament in Hungary and Slovenia in 2021.

England are aiming to qualify for their ninth straight final tournament.

Italy hope to add to their record of qualifying 13 times since a final tournament was introduced in 1994; they have won a joint-record five titles with Spain.

Republic of Ireland remain in contention to emulate Georgia in taking part in a debut final tournament.

Group A

Croatia, Norway, Finland, Austria, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Croatia were heading for the finals on Friday when 2-1 up in Norway at the 90-minute mark. However, Norway scored twice in added time to win 3-2 and are now within a point of Croatia, with two games left to the leaders' one. Finland also staged a late comeback to win 3-2 in Austria and go third, two points behind Norway. Austria have the same number of points as Finland but no games left.

Group B

Youssoufa Moukoko scored as Germany qualified Getty Images

Germany (holders, qualified), Poland, Israel, Hungary, Latvia, San Marino

Holders Germany sealed qualification on Friday as they defeated Hungary 4-0. On Thursday, Poland moved into second as they beat San Marino 5-0 while Israel lost 1-0 in Latvia to fall two points behind in third. However, Israel will still finish second when the group ends on Tuesday if they beat San Marino and Poland do not defeat Germany.

Group C

Spain (qualified), Slovakia (play-offs), Malta, Lithuania, Northern Ireland

*Russia excluded

Spain were confirmed in the finals prior to the June fixtures, which they began with a 6-0 win in Northern Ireland on Friday, when Slovakia – in their last fixture – sealed second place with a 3-1 victory against Malta. Slovakia cannot finish as best runners-up so will go into the play-offs.

Group D

Portugal (qualified), Greece, Iceland, Belarus, Cyprus, Liechtenstein

Portugal were confirmed in the finals on Monday when the only side that could catch them, Greece, lost 3-0 in Cyprus. Greece's loss means that Iceland can still overhaul them in second place. Iceland, five points behind with a game in hand, face Belarus on Wednesday and Cyprus on Saturday. Also on Saturday, Greece (who have a head-to-head advantage over Iceland) visit Portugal as the group ends.

Group E

The Netherlands are yet to lose in Group E ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Switzerland, Netherlands, Moldova, Bulgaria, Wales, Gibraltar

The Netherlands won 3-0 in Moldova on Friday to make sure of a top-two finish alongside Switzerland, who returned to the top on Saturday by beating Bulgaria 1-0. However, the Netherlands are only two points behind and have two matches left to Switzerlands' one.

Group F

Italy, Republic of Ireland, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Luxembourg

Italy moved top on Monday as they beat Luxembourg 3-0, while Ireland defeated Montenegro 3-1 to overtake Sweden and go second. The Azzurrini, with two games left to both their main contenders' one, are a point ahead of Ireland and three clear of Sweden (who can no longer finish top). Italy visit Sweden on Thursday hoping to seal qualification before they host Ireland next Tuesday. Sweden must beat Italy to stay in contention for second place.

Group G

England are unbeaten in Group G The FA via Getty Images

England, Czech Republic, Kosovo, Slovenia, Albania, Andorra

England won 2-1 in the Czech Republic on Friday to emulate their hosts in making sure of a top-two finish. The leading pair are now level on points, but England have three games left to the Czechs' one, and a head-to-head advantage, as they host Albania on Tuesday.

Group H

France, Ukraine, Serbia, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia, Armenia

France beat Armenia 4-1 on Monday to go six points ahead of Ukraine, with both confirmed in the top two. Ukraine have two games left to France's one, and play Les Bleuets in Istanbul on Thursday. Ukraine lost 5-0 in the away head-to-head encounter with France.

Group I

Belgium (qualified), Denmark, Turkey, Scotland, Kazakhstan

Belgium may have lost the last perfect record in qualifying with a 1-1 draw away to Denmark in March, but the result confirmed them as group winners and booked their finals place. Denmark beat Kazakhstan 3-0 on Saturday to go six points ahead of third-placed Turkey, with two games left apiece.

Spain are safely through Sportsfile

25–29 March 2021

4–8 June 2021

2–7 September 2021

7–12 October 2021

11–16 November 2021

24–29 March 2022

1–14 June 2022