Under-21 EURO records, facts and figures

Tuesday, September 3, 2024
All the records from the Under-21 EURO and its predecessor U23 competition.
Roll of honour: finals
UEFA European Under-21 Championship
16-team final tournaments
2023: England 1-0 Spain (hosts: Georgia and Romania)
2021: Germany 1-0 Portugal (Hungary and Slovenia)
12-team final tournaments
2019: Spain 2-1 Germany (Italy and San Marino)
2017: Germany 1-0 Spain (Poland)
Eight-team final tournaments (including group stage)
2015: Sweden 0-0aet, 4-3pens Portugal (Czechia)
2013: Spain 4-2 Italy (Israel)
2011: Spain 2-0 Switzerland (Denmark)
2009: Germany 4-0 England (Sweden)
2007: Netherlands 4-1 Serbia (Netherlands)
2006: Netherlands 3-0 Ukraine (Portugal)
2004: Italy 4-0 Serbia and Montenegro (Germany)
2002: Czechia 0-0aet, 3-1pens France (Switzerland)
2000: Italy 2-1 Czechia (Slovakia)
Eight-team final tournaments (knockout)
1998: Spain 1-0 Greece (Romania)
Four-team final tournaments (knockout)
1996: Italy 1-1aet, 4-2pens Spain (Spain)
1994: Italy 1-0aet Portugal (France)
Two-legged final
1992: Italy 2-1agg Sweden
1990: Soviet Union 7-3agg Yugoslavia
1988: France 3-0agg Greece
1986: Spain 3-3agg, 3-0pens Italy
1984: England 3-0agg Spain
1982: England 5-4agg West Germany
1980: Soviet Union 1-0agg East Germany
1978: Yugoslavia 5-4agg East Germany
UEFA European Under-23 Championship
Two-legged final
1976: Soviet Union 3-2agg Hungary
1974: Hungary 6-3agg East Germany
1972: Czechoslovakia 5-3agg Soviet Union
Team records
Most titles
5: Italy
5: Spain
3: England
3: Germany
2: Netherlands
2: Russia (including Soviet Union)
Most finals
9: Spain
7: Italy
5: Germany (including West Germany)
4: England
4: Serbia (including Yugoslavia/Serbia and Montenegro)
3: Portugal
Most semi-finals
11: Italy
11: Spain
10: England
7: Serbia (including Yugoslavia/Serbia and Montenegro)
6: France
6: Germany (including West Germany)
6: Netherlands
In 2000 there was no semi-final round. Italy beat Czechia in the final after both won their groups; Spain beat Slovakia for third place after both finished second in their groups.
Most games played (including qualifying)
271: Italy
268: England
260: Spain
237: France
235: Germany (including West Germany)
231: Portugal
223: Serbia (including Serbia and Montenegro/Yugoslavia)
221: Sweden
220: Netherlands
217: Denmark
Most goals scored (including qualifying)
568: Spain
556: Germany (including West Germany)
555: England
501: Italy
487: Portugal
466: Netherlands
461: France
433: Denmark
Biggest wins
Qualifying: Spain 14-0 San Marino (08/02/2005)
Two-legged knockout: England 6-1 France (28/02/1984), West Germany 5-0 Soviet Union (30/04/1982), Hungary 5-0 Poland (26/03/1986), Denmark 5-0 Poland (11/03/1992)
Final tournament: England 6-0 Türkiye (29/05/2000)
Player records
Individual match goalscoring
Qualifying: 5 – Jan Chramosta (Czechia, vs Andorra, 05/06/2012), Gojko Kačar (Serbia, vs Hungary, 07/09/2008)
Two-legged knockout: 4 – Aris Karasavvidis (Greece, vs Netherlands, semi-final first leg, 13/04/1988), Mark Hateley (England, vs France, quarter-final first leg, 28/02/1984)
Final tournament: 3 – Luca Waldschmidt (Germany, vs Serbia, 20/06/2019), Marco Asensio (Spain, vs North Macedonia, 17/06/2017), Jan Kliment (Czechia, vs Serbia, 20/06/2015), Thiago Alcántara (Spain, vs Italy, 18/06/2013), Marcus Berg (Sweden, vs Belarus, 16/06/2009)
Fastest goal: 20 seconds – Abel Ruiz (Spain, vs Croatia, 24/06/2023)
Top scorers
Final tournament (since introduction of group stage)
2023: Sergio Gómez (Spain), Abel Ruiz (Spain), Georgiy Sudakov (Ukraine) 3
2021: Lukas Nmecha (Germany) 4
2019: Luca Waldschmidt (Germany) 7
2017: Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) 5
2015: Jan Kliment (Czechia) 3
2013: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 4
2011: Adrián (Spain) 5
2009: Marcus Berg (Sweden) 7
2007: Maceo Rigters (Netherlands) 4
2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 4
2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy), Johan Elmander (Sweden) 4
2002: Massimo Maccarone (Italy) 3
2000: David Jarolím (Czechia), Igor Tudor (Croatia), Lukáš Došek (Czechia) 2
Overall competition (including qualifying)
2023: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 12
2021: Odsonne Édouard (France), Eddie Nketiah (England) 13
2019: Dawid Kownacki (Poland), George Puşcaş (Romania) 11
2017: Patrik Schick (Czechia) 11
2015: Saido Berahino (England) 10
2013: Rodrigo (Spain) 12
2011: Tomáš Pekhart (Czechia) 10
2009: Robert Acquafresca (Italy) 8
2007: Nikita Bazhenov (Russia), Igor Denisov (Russia), Dragan Mrdja (Serbia), Maceo Rigters (Netherlands), Theo Walcott (England) 4
2006: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 14
2004: Alberto Gilardino (Italy) 11
2002: Ricardo Cabanas (Switzerland) 9
2000: Lampros Choutos (Greece) 15
1998: Steffen Iversen (Norway) 9
1996: Roy Makaay (Netherlands), Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Norway) 10
1994: Toni (Portugal) 8
1992: Peter Møller (Denmark) 9
1990: Igor Kolyvanov (Soviet Union) 9
1988: Aristidis Karasavidis (Greece) 5
1986: Gianluca Vialli (Italy) 4
1984: Mark Hateley (England) 6
1982: Pierre Littbarski (West Germany) 6
1980: Ramaz Shengelia (Soviet Union) 3
1978: Vahid Halilhodžić (Yugoslavia) 6
All-time final tournaments (since 2000)
7 Marcus Berg (Sweden)
7 Luca Waldschmidt (Germany)
5 Adrián (Spain)
5 Saúl Ñíguez (Spain)
All-time competition, including qualifying
15 Lampros Choutos (Greece)
15 Tomáš Pekhart (Czechia)
15 George Puşcaş (Romania)
14 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands)
14 Roy Makaay (Netherlands)
14 Marcus Ingvartsen (Denmark)
14 Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal)
13 Odsonne Édouard (France)
13 Ikoma-Loïs Openda (Belgium)
13 Eddie Nketiah (England)
13 Fábio Vieira (Portugal)
Most appearances
Final tournaments (since 2000)
13 Branislav Ivanović (Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro)
11 Dejan Milovanović (Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro)
10 Thiago Alcántara (Spain)
10 Nathaniel Chalobah (England)
10 David de Gea (Spain)
10 Nathan Redmond (England)
10 Abel Ruiz (Spain)
Overall, including qualifying
32 James Milner (England)
29 Jan Polák (Czechia)
28 Mickaël Landreau (France)
27 Gerard Deulofeu (Spain)
27 Branislav Ivanović (Serbia/Serbia and Montenegro)
27 Victor Nelsson (Denmark)
Highest attendances
U21 final tournament: 44,338 – Georgia vs Israel (01/07/2023, Tbilisi)
U21 final: 35,500 – Italy vs Spain (31/05/1996, Barcelona)
U21 two-legged knockout: 32,152 – Spain vs Italy (29/10/1986, Valladolid)
U21 qualifying play-off: 42,000 – Türkiye vs Germany (18/11/2003, Istanbul)
U21 qualifying group: 38,763 – Russia vs Serbia (11/09/2018, Nizhniy Novgorod)
U23: 67,392 – Austria vs Czechoslovakia (15/10/1972, Vienna)
Last updated: 04/09/2024