Under-21 EURO matchday one preview: what to look out for

The first 16-team UEFA European Under-21 Championship kicks off on Wednesday and Thursday in Hungary and Slovenia.

We preview the opening set of games in the group stage – which runs until 31 March – with the top two in each section progressing to the knockout phase, starting 31 May.

Wednesday 24 March

Group A

Classic Germany U21 goals

Hungary vs Germany (Székesfehérvár, 21:00 CET)

Co-hosts Hungary have not featured in a U21 finals since 1996, when it was still an all-knockout tournament. They face a tough start against a Germany outfit looking to reach a third straight final and whose squad includes Dortmund sensation Youssoufa Moukoko.

Romania vs Netherlands (Budapest, 21:00 CET)

Justin Kluivert is one of four senior internationals in a Netherlands squad that also includes Brian Brobbey, a 2018 and 2019 U17 EURO winner. Adrian Mutu's Romania have several survivors from the squad that produced a superb run to the semis two years ago, though other eligible talents such as Ianis Hagi are now with the seniors.

Group B

Czech Republic vs Italy (Celje, 18:00 CET)

Italy's record of five titles was equalled by Spain in 2019 and if the Azzurrini are to restore their outright lead, forward Patrick Cutrone could be key along with fellow senior cap Sandro Tonali. The Czech squad are a tight unit, many of whom have been together at U17 and U19 final tournaments.

Classic Spain U21 goals

Slovenia vs Spain (Maribor, 18:00 CET)

This game is co-hosts against holders. Slovenia play their first-ever U21 finals match with coach Milenko Ačimovič having had two solid years to prepare them for Wednesday. Spain may have several eligible players like Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Pedri with the seniors, but Abel Ruiz and Juan Miranda are among those involved with 2017 U17 and 2019 U19 titles already to their name.

Thursday 25 March

Group C

Russia vs Iceland (Győr, 18:00 CET)

Russia end an eight-year absence from these finals with a team full of Premier Liga experience as well as 17-year-old Arsen Zakharyan, a late call-up after some fine Dynamo Moscow displays. Iceland make their second U21 finals appearance ten years on from their first, in Denmark in 2011, with Davíd Snorri Jónasson in charge following Arnar Thór Vidarsson's senior promotion.

Classic France U21 goals

France vs Denmark (Szombathely, 21:00 CET)

France suffered a late blow with the withdrawal of Houssem Aouar and Moussa Diaby, yet with Alban Lafont in goal, Ibrahima Konaté and Joules Koundé in defence, Matteo Guendouzi in midfield and Odsonne Édouard up front, possess a superb squad. Denmark, under ex-Barcelona academy coach Albert Capellas, also have plenty of talent though some key men are with the seniors this week.

Group D

England vs Switzerland (Koper, 15:00 CET)

England have not missed a final tournament since 2007 but are yet to add to their two titles from 1982 and 1984. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Rhian Brewster, Curtis Jones and qualifying top scorer Eddie Nketiah are in a squad filled with attacking ability. Switzerland themselves have players with senior international experience in Simon Sohm, Noah Okafor and Jordan Lotomba.

2021 Under-21 EURO: The host cities

Portugal vs Croatia (Koper, 21:00 CET)

Portugal had a great qualifying tussle with the Netherlands and, like the Dutch, are among the pre-tournament favourites. Rui Jorge marks ten years in charge and boasts an exciting squad, many of whom – Gedson Fernandes included – have shone at past UEFA youth events. Watch out for Croatia's Luka Ivanušec and Lovro Majer, two senior internationals who figured in Dinamo's incredible recent comeback against Tottenham.