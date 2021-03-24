Every U21 EURO Player of the Match

UEFA is giving out an official Player of the Match award after every UEFA European Under-21 Championship game to recognise the top performers in the competition.

The UEFA technical observers at each game are deciding who deserves to be the Player of the Match. Bolded teams (see below) are those of the selected player.

Group stage

Matchday 1

24/03: Hungary 0-3 Germany – ﻿Bote Baku

24/03: Romania 1-1 Netherlands ﻿– ﻿Noa Lang

24/03: Czech Republic 1-1 Italy – Pavel Bucha

24/03: Slovenia 0-3 Spain – Gonzalo Villar

UEFA's technical observers

Boštjan Cesar

Cosmin Contra

Dušan Fitzel

John Peacock

Tibor Sisa

