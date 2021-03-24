UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Spain and Germany start U21 EURO with wins

Wednesday 24 March 2021

Holders Spain and Germany defeated the co-hosts as Romania drew with the Netherlands and Italy were held by Czech Republic.

Lukas Nmecha was on target as Germany defeated Hungary
The UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals kicked off on Wednesday with holders Spain and Germany respectively beating co-hosts Slovenia and Hungary.

There were draws in the other two games as Groups A and B began, with Groups C and D continuing on Thursday.

Matchday one fixtures/results


Wednesday's games (click for highlights)

Group A:

Highlights: Hungary 0-3 Germany (2 mins)
Hungary 0-3 Germany (Székesfehérvár)
Germany ran out comfortable winners but had to be patient before three goals in 13 minutes against the co-hosts. Lukas Nmecha got the all-important first just past the hour, heading home a Bote Baku cross. Baku then stabbed in a David Raum delivery and got his second when first to react after Mergim Berisha’s shot came back off the bar.

Romania 1-1 Netherlands (Budapest)
The Netherlands, returning to an U21 finals for the first time since 2013, played out a cagey draw with the 2019 semi-finalists. Perr Schuurs' fine header was reward for an imposing Dutch start, but Andrei Ciobanu levelled almost immediately with a free-kick from the edge of the box.

Group B:

Highlights: Czech Republic 1-1 Italy (2 mins)
Czech Republic 1-1 Italy (Celje)
Italy could not build on Gianluca Scamacca's stylish first-half finish as chances came and went for the Azzurrini. An unfortunate Giulio Maggiore own goal – as well as late red cards for Sandro Tonali and Riccardo Marchizza – meant the Czechs left Celje with a point.

Slovenia 0-3 Spain (Maribor)
Holders Spain made a winning start after co-hosts Slovenia's resistance on their U21 finals debut was broken in the second period. Javier Puado and Gonzalo Villar scored in the 53rd and 54th minutes, before Juan Miranda added a third late on.

Thursday's fixtures

Group C:

Russia vs Iceland (Győr, 17:00 CET)
France vs Denmark (Szombathely, 20:00 CET)

Group D:

England vs Switzerland (Koper, 14:00 CET)
Portugal vs Croatia (Koper, 20:00 CET)

