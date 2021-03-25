Switzerland beat England in U21 EURO opener

The opening set of UEFA European Under-21 Championship group stage fixtures continues on Thursday, with Switzerland pulling off a surprise win against England in the opening game of the day. Russia vs Iceland, France vs Denmark and Portugal vs Croatia are still to come.

Holders Spain both picked up victories on Wednesday, while there were draws in the other two games in Groups A and B.

Thursday

Group C

Russia vs Iceland (Győr, 18:00 CET)

France vs Denmark (Szombathely, 21:00 CET)

Group D

England 0-1 Switzerland (Koper)

Dan Ndoye's 78th-minute goal proved the difference in Koper. By the time Ndoye struck, England keeper Aaron Ramsdale had been tested by Andi Zeqiri and Kastriot Imeri, while Bastien Toma was denied by a post. Callum Hudson-Odoi forced Anthony Racioppi's most notable save and Lloyd Kelly went close with a header but England lacked cutting edge.

Portugal vs Croatia (Koper, 21:00 CET)

Wednesday (click for highlights)

Group A

Highlights: Hungary 0-3 Germany (2 mins)

Hungary 0-3 Germany (Székesfehérvár)

Germany ran out comfortable winners but had to be patient before three goals in 13 minutes against the co-hosts. Lukas Nmecha got the all-important first just past the hour, heading home a Bote Baku cross. Baku then stabbed in a David Raum delivery and got his second when first to react after Mergim Berisha’s shot came back off the bar.

Romania 1-1 Netherlands (Budapest)

The Netherlands, returning to an U21 finals for the first time since 2013, played out a cagey draw with the 2019 semi-finalists. Perr Schuurs' fine header was reward for an imposing Dutch start, but Andrei Ciobanu levelled almost immediately with a free-kick from the edge of the box.

Group B

Highlights: Czech Republic 1-1 Italy (2 mins)

Czech Republic 1-1 Italy (Celje)

Italy could not build on Gianluca Scamacca's stylish first-half finish as chances came and went for the Azzurrini. An unfortunate Giulio Maggiore own goal – as well as late red cards for Sandro Tonali and Riccardo Marchizza – meant the Czechs left Celje with a point.

Slovenia 0-3 Spain (Maribor)

Holders Spain made a winning start after co-hosts Slovenia's resistance on their U21 finals debut was broken in the second period. Javier Puado and Gonzalo Villar scored in the 53rd and 54th minutes, before Juan Miranda added a third late on.