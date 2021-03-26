Preview: Weekend Under-21 EURO group games

As many as six teams including holders Spain could clinch UEFA European Under-21 Championship quarter-final places with a game to spare as the groups continue at the weekend, but the likes of England, France and co-hosts Slovenia and Hungary are staring early elimination in the face.

Saturday

Group A:

Germany are through if they beat the Netherlands, and will be confirmed in first place if they win and Romania do not beat Hungary.

Hungary will be out of contention if they lose to Romania.

Hungary vs Romania (Budapest, 18:00 CET)

Matches between these two neighbours are always keenly-fought affairs and this one promises to be no different. Romania gained a creditable draw with the Netherlands on Matchday 1, courtesy of Andrei Ciobanu’s sumptuous free-kick, and Adrian Mutu’s side are sure to provide a stern test for the co-hosts. Zoltán Gera’s youthful Magyar outfit eventually succumbed 3-0 to an incessant Germany in their opening match, Gera saying afterwards: “We were well-organised but we couldn’t keep possession; we hope to play better on Saturday."

Highlights: Hungary 0-3 Germany (2 mins)

Germany vs Netherlands (Székesfehérvár, 21:00 CET)

An old rivalry assumes an U21 flavour on Saturday night when Germany look to book their last-eight slot against the Netherlands. “We’ve put a little bit of pressure on ourselves,” said Dutch coach Erwin van de Looi following his team’s 1-1 curtain-raising draw with Romania. “We have to perform better against the Germans.” His managerial counterpart Stefan Kuntz, a winner of this competition in 2017 and finalist in 2019, has fewer such concerns after Wednesday's scalp of Hungary.

Group B:

Spain are through if they beat Italy, and will be confirmed in first place if they win and Czech Republic do not beat Slovenia.

Slovenia will be out of contention if they lose to Czech Republic.

Slovenia vs Czech Republic (Celje, 18:00 CET)

Slovenia and Czech Republic meet in a crucial fixture for both countries. The co-hosts were ultimately overrun by Spain after 50 minutes of solid defending in their opener and will be determined to get off the mark on Saturday to revive their debut finals campaign. They encounter a Czech side buoyed by their 1-1 draw with Italy on Wednesday.

Highlights: Slovenia 0-3 Spain (2 mins)

Spain vs Italy (Maribor, 21:00 CET)

Martín Zubimendi suffered a rib injury in the champions' 3-0 dismissal of co-hosts Slovenia. If he is unavailable, boss Luis de la Fuente will dip into what he calls his "inexhaustible fountain" of talent as Spain seek to seal progress in this clash of two five-time champions. Meanwhile, red cards for Sandro Tonali and Riccardo Marchizza against the Czechs mean that Paolo Nicolato will have to make at least two changes to the Azzurrini's starting XI.

Sunday

Group C:

Russia are through if they beat France and Iceland do not beat Denmark.

Denmark are through if they beat Iceland and France do not beat Russia.

Iceland will be out of contention if they lose to Denmark and France do not beat Russia.

France will be out of contention if they lose to Russia and Iceland do not beat Denmark.

Iceland vs Denmark (Győr, 15:00 CET)

Alberto Capellas’ Denmark, having pipped France to three points in their opening match on Thursday, know that victory here will end a run of two straight U21 finals group exits. Iceland, meanwhile, had the misfortune to come up against an emphatic Russia here on Matchday 1, and must take something from this contest if they’re to keep qualification hopes alive. Extra spice is added to this Nordic encounter by the fact that no fewer than seven of Davíd Snorri Jónasson’s squad play their club football in Denmark.

Russia vs France (Szombathely, 21:00 CET)

Semi-finalists in Italy two years ago, France approach this fixture in a spot of bother after defeat by Denmark. “We’re going to have to do a lot better,” said defender Jules Koundé, while coach Sylvain Ripoll added that “there are no more calculations … we need to win the next two games”. By contrast, Russia are in high spirits after the resounding 4-1 success over Iceland in which Fedor Chalov contributed a goal and two assists, and 17-year-old debutant Arsen Zakharyan and Denis Makarov also shone.

Group D:

Portugal are through if they beat England and Croatia do not beat Switzerland.

Switzerland are through if they beat Croatia and England do not beat Portugal.

Croatia will be out of contention if they lose to Switzerland and England do not beat Portugal.

England will be out of contention if they lose to Portugal and Croatia do not beat Switzerland.

Croatia vs Switzerland (Koper, 18:00 CET)

Switzerland stunned England on Thursday when Dan Ndoye scored a spectacular decider with a slice of good fortune, but their victory was no fluke. They handled their opponents well throughout and proved a constant menace in the attacking third. For Croatia, though, there is no room for error after their 1-0 defeat by Portugal. Igor Bišćan's men will want to retain their general defensive solidity while also performing more effectively and clinically further up the field. "Switzerland are a great team but we have to focus on ourselves and our qualities," said Croatian goalkeeper Adrian Šemper.

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Croatia (2 mins)

Portugal vs England (Ljubljana, 21:00 CET)

Portugal showed their quality against Croatia even if they had to wait for Fábio Vieira to come off the bench and strike for the win. England, meanwhile, had most of the ball against Switzerland but now find themselves up against it – again – in a U21 group, albeit manager Aidy Boothroyd insisted: "There’s no time for moping and feeling sorry for yourself with freak goals. We are still in it, we live to fight another day and that’s what we’ll do."