U21 highlights: Germany deny Dutch as Spain and Italy draw

An 84th-minute goal gave Germany a crucial draw against the Netherlands while Romania were the only winners as the second set of UEFA European Under-21 Championship group games began on Saturday.

Germany's late draw ensures they stay top of Group A though level on points with Romania, who ended co-hosts Hungary's hopes. Holders Spain remain clear in Group B, where both matches finished level to keep all four teams in contention. Groups C and D continue on Sunday.

Saturday

Group A:

Germany 1-1 Netherlands (Székesfehérvár)

Lukas Nmecha equalised with six minutes left to keep Germany top of the group. It seemed as if the Netherlands were heading for victory when Justin Kluivert dispossessed Germany goalkeeper Finn Dahmen early in the second period to give the Dutch the lead, although the Jong Oranje could easily have been ahead earlier had Dani de Wit steered his close-range header into the corner instead of the post. But two minutes after coming on, Jonathan Burkardt produced some neat work on the right to set up Nmecha and although Germany could not get the win that would have sent them into the last eight tonight, they are still two points above the Netherlands.

Highlights: Germany 1-1 Netherlands (2 mins)

Hungary 1-2 Romania (Budapest)

Romania came from behind for a victory that leaves them behind Tuesday opponents Germany only on goal difference and ends the ambitions of co-hosts Hungary. A feisty encounter between these two neighbours saw Hungary, down to ten men after the dismissal of Adrián Szőke just before half-time, take a 56th-minute lead as András Csonka swept home a László Deutsch cross. A stunning Alexandru Mățan strike, stepping inside two defenders before curling into the top-corner, brought Romania level, before Mățan played provider for Alexandru Pașcanu’s late close-range winner.

Group B:

Spain 0-0 Italy (Maribor)

Reigning champions Spain were refused early progress by a superbly drilled Azzurrini side, who restricted their opponents to solely long-range efforts. Davide Frattesi clipped the crossbar in the first half after Spain surrendered possession cheaply, and a late flurry of red cards — two for Italy (Nicolò Rovella and Gianluca Scamacca), one for Spain (Óscar Mingueza) — did nothing to help either team make the breakthrough. Spain remain two points clear.

Highlights: Slovenia 1-1 Czech Republic (2 mins)

Slovenia 1-1 Czech Republic (Celje)

Co-hosts Slovenia were denied victory by late own goal having come so close to a famous win. Beaten on their finals debut by Spain, Slovenia got their first goal in a U21 finals on 32 minutes when Aljoša Matko rifled the ball into the roof of the net. It appeared that would be enough, until with four minutes left the luckless Nik Prelec diverted in Dominik Janošek's cross to give the Czech Republic as second draw in the group.

Sunday

Group C:

Iceland vs Denmark (Győr, 15:00 CET)

Russia vs France (Szombathely, 21:00 CET)

Group D:

Croatia vs Switzerland (Koper-Capodistria, 18:00 CET)

Portugal vs England (Ljubljana, 21:00 CET)