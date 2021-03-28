Under-21 EURO: Portugal and Denmark stay perfect

Portugal and Denmark made it two wins from two in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship on Sunday while first victories for Croatia and France mean that all eight quarter-final places will still be up for grabs when the group stage ends on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Saturday, Germany's late draw with the Netherlands ensured that they stayed top of Group A – albeit level on points with Romania, who ended co-hosts Hungary's hopes. Holders Spain remain clear in Group B, where both matches finished level.



Sunday

Group C:

Iceland 0-2 Denmark (Győr)

Denmark secured a second win though are not through yet due to France's own Sunday success, which also keeps Iceland in contention despite another defeat. Alberto Capellas Herm's side raced into a two-goal lead within 18 minutes courtesy of Gustav Isaksen's curler and Mads Bech's composed finish, and seldom looked in danger of letting that lead slip, especially after Oliver Christensen's penalty save from Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen.

Highlights: Russia 0-2 France

Russia 0-2 France (Szombathely)

France joined Russia on three points, a pair of first-half penalties taking Les Bleuets past their spirited opponents. Odsonne Édouard opened the scoring from the spot on the quarter-hour, sending Aleksandr Maksimenko the wrong way, before Jonathan Ikoné buried a Panenka-style effort nine minutes later. Russia's Arsen Zakharyan had drawn a fine save in the opening stages from Alban Lafont, who later denied Denis Makarov and Fedor Chalov.

Highlights: Portugal 2-0 England

Group D:

Portugal 2-0 England (Ljubljana)

Portugal are within touching distance of the quarter-finals after making it two wins from two. Ben Godfrey's goal-line clearance denied them an early breakthrough, but they deservedly moved ahead thanks to Dani Carvalho's five-star finish just after the hour. Substitute Francisco Trincão then netted a penalty to leave England still without a point.

Highlights: Croatia 3-2 Switzerland

Croatia 3-2 Switzerland (Koper-Capodistria)

Despite conceding an early Luka Ivanušec goal, Switzerland were the dominant side in the first half – until their system fell apart, allowing Croatia to pounce via a Nikolo Moro penalty and Dario Vizinger strike in a four-minute spell just past the hour. Kastriot Imeri's spot kick gave Switzerland hope and an 89th-minute own goal set up a tense finish, but Croatia are off the mark to join their opponents on three points.

Saturday

Group A:

Germany 1-1 Netherlands (Székesfehérvár)

Lukas Nmecha equalised with six minutes left to keep Germany top of the group. It seemed as if the Netherlands were heading for victory when Justin Kluivert dispossessed Germany goalkeeper Finn Dahmen early in the second period to give the Dutch the lead, although the Jong Oranje could easily have been ahead earlier had Dani de Wit steered his close-range header into the corner instead of the post. But two minutes after coming on, Jonathan Burkardt produced some neat work on the right to set up Nmech and keep Germany two points above the Netherlands.

Highlights: Germany 1-1 Netherlands

Hungary 1-2 Romania (Budapest)

Romania came from behind for a victory that leaves them behind Tuesday opponents Germany only on goal difference and ends the ambitions of co-hosts Hungary. A feisty encounter between these two neighbours saw Hungary, down to ten men after the dismissal of Adrián Szőke just before half-time, take a 56th-minute lead as András Csonka swept home a László Deutsch cross. A stunning Alexandru Mățan strike, stepping inside two defenders before curling into the top-corner, brought Romania level, before Mățan played provider for Alexandru Pașcanu’s late close-range winner.

Group B:

Spain 0-0 Italy (Maribor)

Reigning champions Spain were refused early progress by a superbly drilled Azzurrini side, who restricted their opponents to solely long-range efforts. Davide Frattesi clipped the crossbar in the first half after Spain surrendered possession cheaply, and a late flurry of red cards – two for Italy (Nicolò Rovella and Gianluca Scamacca), one for Spain (Óscar Mingueza) – did nothing to help either team make the breakthrough. Spain remain two points clear.

Highlights: Slovenia 1-1 Czech Republic

Slovenia 1-1 Czech Republic (Celje)

Co-hosts Slovenia were denied victory by a late own goal having come so close to a famous win. Beaten on their finals debut by Spain, Slovenia got their first goal in a U21 finals on 32 minutes when Aljoša Matko rifled the ball into the roof of the net. It appeared that would be enough, until with four minutes left the luckless Nik Prelec diverted in Dominik Janošek's cross to give the Czech Republic a second draw in the group.