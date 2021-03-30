Under-21 EURO: Netherlands, Germany first through

The Netherlands and Germany edged through from UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group A on Tuesday with Group B also to conclude.

A 6-1 win against co-hosts Hungary left the Netherlands top of Group A with Germany taking the draw they needed to just pip Romania. All the qualified teams will discover their quarter-final opponents for 31 May when Groups C and D end on Wednesday with all eight nations still in contention for the four slots.

Tuesday

Group A

Netherlands 6-1 Hungary (Székesfehérvár)

Goals just either side of half-time set the Jong Oranje on the way to the quarter-finals, overtaking Germany and Romania on a three-way head-to-head. Dani de Wit got the first, set up by Cody Gakpo, who was then fouled in the penalty area and Boadu dispatched the spot-kick. Gakpo got the third and fourth, either side of a Bendegúz Bolla penalty for Hungary, first firing home from distance following some slick build-up play from him and Boadu, and next stroking home a Deyovaisio Zeefuik cross. Sven Botman and Brian Brobbey added an extra sheen to the scoreline, turning in late on.

Germany 0-0 Romania (Budapest)

Winners in 2017 and runners-up in 2019, Germany got the point they needed to reach the 2021 quarter-finals. Lukas Nmecha rattled the post with a penalty in the 72nd minute, while ﻿Amos Pieper headed on to the crossbar late on, but Germany remained solid at the back after Romania's fast start. Alexandru Măţan struck the post in the opening stages with his side's best chance as they missed out on the win they needed, pipped unbeaten by their opponents on goal difference.

Group B

Spain vs Czech Republic (Celje, 21:00 CET)

Italy vs Slovenia (Maribor, 21:00 CET)

Wednesday

Group C:

Iceland vs France (Győr, 18:00 CET)

Denmark vs Russia (Szombathely, 18:00 CET)

Group D:

Croatia vs England (Koper-Capodistria, 18:00 CET)

Switzerland vs Portugal (Ljublajana, 18:00 CET)

Knockout phase (31 May–6 June)

Monday 31 May: Quarter-finals

QF1: Netherlands vs Runner-up Group C (Budapest)

QF2: Winner Group C vs Germany (Székesfehérvár)

QF3: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group D (Maribor)

QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group B (Ljubljana)

Thursday 3 June: Semi-finals

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (Székesfehérvár)

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (Maribor)

Sunday 6 June: Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Ljubljana)