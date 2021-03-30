Under-21 EURO: Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Italy through

The Netherlands and Germany edged through from UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group A on Tuesday, while holders Spain and fellow record five-time winners Italy clinched the top two spots in Group B.

A 6-1 victory over co-hosts Hungary placed the Netherlands first in Group A while Germany got the draw they needed to pip a Romania side level on points with both the Dutch and the Germans. Then Spain won Group B by beating Czech Republic 2-0 and Italy ended the debut hopes of co-hosts Slovenia, prevailing 4-0. The qualified teams discover their quarter-final opponents for 31 May when Groups C and D conclude on Wednesday, with eight nations still in contention for the four slots from those sections.

Tuesday

Group A

Netherlands 6-1 Hungary (Székesfehérvár)

Goals just either side of half-time set the Jong Oranje on their way to the quarter-finals, overtaking Germany and Romania on a three-way head-to-head. Dani de Wit got the first, set up by Cody Gakpo, who was then fouled in the area and Myron Boadu dispatched the penalty. Gakpo soon scored the third and fourth – his strikes sandwiching a Bendegúz Bolla spot kick for Hungary – first firing home from distance following slick interplay with Boadu, next stroking home a Deyovaisio Zeefuik cross. Sven Botman and substitute Brian Brobbey both added extra sheen to the scoreline late on.

Highlights: Netherlands 6-1 Hungary

Germany 0-0 Romania (Budapest)

Winners in 2017 and runners-up in 2019, Germany secured the point they needed to reach the 2021 quarter-finals. Lukas Nmecha rattled the post with a penalty in the 72nd minute, before ﻿Amos Pieper headed on to the bar late on, but Germany remained solid at the back after Romania's fast start. Alexandru Măţan struck the post in those opening stages with his team's best chance as they missed out on the win they required, pipped – even though unbeaten – by their opponents on goal difference.

Group B

Spain 2-0 Czech Republic (Celje)

Dani Gómez came off the bench in the second half to send the defending champions through as pool winners. La Rojita had found the going tough against a well-drilled Czech outfit who knew a victory could guarantee their own progress at the Spaniards' expense. That ambition was denied by the Levante striker's ten-minute double which ensured Luis de la Fuente's men progressed from pole position.

Highlights: Spain 2-0 Czech Republic

Italy 4-0 Slovenia (Maribor)

Italy claimed the three points they needed to continue their bid for a sixth title as the co-hosts' debut finals campaign was curtailed. Clinical finishes from Giulio Maggiore and Giacomo Raspadori put Gli Azzurrini two up within 19 minutes and then Patrick Cutrone made it three from the spot. Igor Vekić did save a Cutrone penalty before the break but the forward notched his second just after half-time from distance. Italy substitute Riccardo Marchizza was dismissed late on.

Wednesday

Group C:

Iceland vs France (Győr, 18:00 CET)

Denmark vs Russia (Szombathely, 18:00 CET)

Group D:

Croatia vs England (Koper-Capodistria, 18:00 CET)

Switzerland vs Portugal (Ljublajana, 18:00 CET)

Knockout phase (31 May–6 June)

Monday 31 May: Quarter-finals

QF1: Netherlands vs Runner-up Group C (Budapest)

QF2: Winner Group C vs Germany (Székesfehérvár)

QF3: Spain vs Runner-up Group D (Maribor)

QF4: Winner Group D vs Italy (Ljubljana)

Thursday 3 June: Semi-finals

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (Székesfehérvár)

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (Maribor)

Sunday 6 June: Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Ljubljana)