Under-21 EURO quarter-finals: meet the contenders

The Netherlands, France, Denmark, Germany, holders Spain, Croatia, Portugal and Italy will return to Hungary and Slovenia on 31 May after earning UEFA European Under-21 Championship quarter-final places in March's group stage.

The teams from the two groups held in Hungary – A and C – will be in the top half of the draw in Székesfehérvár and Budapest, with the other four sides returning to Slovenia for games in Maribor and Ljubljana. The semi-finals will be three days after the quarters, on 3 June, and the decider another three days later in Ljubljana. Meet the contenders hoping to lift the trophy in that city.

Knockout ties

Monday 31 May: Quarter-finals

Netherlands vs France (Budapest)

Denmark vs Germany (Székesfehérvár)

Spain vs Croatia (Maribor)

Portugal vs Italy (Ljubljana)

Thursday 3 June: Semi-finals

SF1: Netherlands/France vs Denmark/Germany (Székesfehérvár)

SF2: Spain/Croatia vs Portugal/Italy (Maribor)

Sunday 6 June: Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Ljubljana)

Kick-off times tbc

NETHERLANDS VS FRANCE

The Netherlands beat France 3-2 in extra time to reach their first final in 2006.

Group A winners: Romania D1-1 (Budapest), Germany D1-1 (Székesfehérvár), Hungary W6-1 (Székesfehérvár)

Qualifying top scorer: Cody Gakpo (2), Myron Boadu (1), Sven Botman (1), Brian Brobbey (1), Dani de Wit (1), Justin Kluivert (1), Perr Schuurs (1)

U21 EURO best: winners (2006, 2007)

Previous U21 EURO finals appearance: 2013 (semi-finals)

Coach: Erwin van de Looi

Former Groningen and Willem II coach who replaced Art Langeler in 2018.



Group stage star: Cody Gakpo

The PSV winger scored two and made two in the group-clinching win against Hungary.

Did you know?

The Dutch reached the 2007 final after knocking out England in a 32-kick penalty shoot-out.

Group C runners-up: Denmark L0-1 (Szombathely), Russia W2-0 (Szombathely), Iceland W2-0 (Győr)

Goalscorers: Odsonne Édouard (2), Mattéo Guendouzi (1), Jonathan Ikoné (1)

U21 EURO best: winners (1988)

Previous U21 EURO finals appearance: 2019 (semi-finals)

Coach: Sylvain Ripoll

Long-time Lorient player and then coach, Ripoll took on his current role in 2017.

Group stage star: Odsonne Édouard

The forward got eight goals in France's 2015 U17 EURO win and has not lost his touch at a final tournament. His U21 career tally of 13 including qualifying is two off the all-time record.

Did you know?

France's 2019 finals appearance was their first since 2006.

DENMARK VS GERMANY

Germany beat Denmark in the 2015, 2017 and 2019 group stages, scoring three goals each time.

Group C winners: France W1-0 (Szombathely), Iceland W2-0 (Győr), Russia W3-0 (Szombathely)

Goalscorers: Anders Dreyer (2), Mads Bech (1), Jacob Bruun Larsen (1), Carlo Holse (1), Gustav Isaksen (1)

U21 EURO best: semi-finals (1992, 2015)

Previous U21 EURO finals appearance: 2019 (group stage)

Coach: Albert Capellas

The former coordinator of Barcelona's academy at La Masia was appointed in 2019.

Group stage star: Jacob Bruun Larsen

The Hoffenheim winger, capped at senior level, was the leading assist provider in qualifying and kept up that form in Hungary.

Did you know?

Denmark bowed out after the group stage in 2019 despite winning two of their three games.

Highlights: Hungary 0-3 Germany

Group A runners-up: Hungary W3-0 (Székesfehérvár), Netherlands D1-1 (Székesfehérvár), Romania D0-0 (Budapest)

Goalscorers: Ridle Baku (2), Lukas Nmecha (2)

U21 EURO best: winners (2009, 2017)

Previous U21 EURO finals appearance: 2019 (runners-up)

Coach: Stefan Kuntz

A member of Germany's EURO '96-winning squad and at the helm of the U21s since 2016.

Group stage star: Ridle Baku

The midfielder named after Karl-Heinz Riedle has already been capped at senior level after impressing for Wolfsburg.

Did you know?

Five of the victorious 2009 U21 side started Germany's FIFA World Cup final win against Argentina five years later.

SPAIN VS CROATIA

Only met once before in a final tournament, a 0-0 group stage draw in 2000.

Highlights: Spain 2-0 Czech Republic

Group B winners: Slovenia W3-0 (Maribor), Italy D0-0 (Maribor), Czech Republic W2-0 (Celje)

Goalscorers: Dani Gómez (2), Juan Miranda (1), Javi Puado (1), Gonzalo Villar (1)

U21 EURO best: winners (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)

Previous U21 EURO finals appearance: 2019 (winners)

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

This coach took charge of La Rojita in 2018 and guided them ﻿to glory in 2019.



Group stage star: Gonzalo Villar

A midfielder gaining experience at Roma and currently making Spain's U21 cohort tick.

Did you know?

Spain previously successfully defended the title in 2013.

Group D runners-up: Portugal L0-1 (Koper-Capodistria), Switzerland W3-2 (Koper-Capodistria), England L1-2 (Koper-Capodistria)

Goalscorers: Domagoj Bradarić (1), Luka Ivanušec (1), Nikola Moro (1), Dario Vizinger (1)

Previous U21 EURO best: group stage (2000, 2004, 2019)

Previous U21 EURO finals appearance: 2019 (group stage)

Coach: Igor Bišćan

Ex-Liverpool and Dinamo Zagreb defensive midfielder who took the reins in 2019 after success in club management.

Group stage star: Domagoj Bradarić

The LOSC Lille defender's stunning added-time goal against England took Croatia through in dramatic style.

Did you know?

Croatia's win over Switzerland, where they led 3-0 before a late Swiss comeback to 3-2, was their first U21 finals victory.

PORTUGAL VS ITALY

Met in the two-legged quarter-finals of 1996, Italy winning 2-0 at home to overturn a 1-0 first-leg away defeat.

Group D winners: Croatia W1-0 (Koper-Capodistria), England W2-0 (Ljubljana), Switzerland W3-0 (Ljubljana)

Goalscorers: Francisco Trincão (2), Dani Carvalho (1), Francisco Conceição (1), Dany Mota (1), Diogo Queirós (1)

U21 EURO best: runners-up (1994, 2015)

Previous U21 EURO finals appearance: 2017 (group stage)

Coach: Rui Jorge

The former Portugal left-back and seven-time Liga champion has been U21 boss since 2010.

Group stage star: Vitinha

There were excellent midfield performances from the Porto prospect currently on loan in England with Wolves.

Did you know?

Three of the side beaten on penalties by Sweden in the 2015 final started the UEFA EURO 2016 decider 12 months later: Raphaël Guerreiro, João Mário and William Carvalho.

Highlights: Italy 4-0 Slovenia

Group B runners-up: Czech Republic D1-1 (Celje), Spain D0-0 (Maribor), Slovenia W4-0 (Maribor)

Goalscorers: Patrick Cutrone (2), Giulio Maggiore (1), Giacomo Raspadori (1), Gianluca Scamacca (1)

U21 EURO best: winners (1992, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2004)

Previous U21 EURO finals appearance: 2019 (group stage)

Coach: Paolo Nicolato

An experienced trainer best associated with Chievo, Nicolato led Italy to the runners-up spot at the 2018 U19 EURO.



Group stage star: Patrick Cutrone

A powerful forward capped at senior level in 2018.

Did you know?

Italy were the first team to capture five U21 titles (a feat since matched by Spain), coming in the space of seven tournaments between 1992 and 2004.