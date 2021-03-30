Under-21 EURO quarter-finals: meet the contenders

Four of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship quarter-finalists are now set for Monday 31 May after the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and holders Spain progressed from Groups A and B, with their opponents to be decided on Wednesday when Groups C and D end.

The teams from the two groups played in Hungary, A and C, will be in the top half of the draw in Székesfehérvár and Budapest, with the other four teams returning to Slovenia for games in Maribor and Ljubljana. The semi-finals are on 3 June and the decider is three days later in Ljubljana.

Knockout system

Monday 31 May: Quarter-finals

QF1: Netherlands vs Runner-up Group C (Budapest)

QF2: Winner Group C vs Germany (Székesfehérvár)

QF3: Spain vs Runner-up Group D (Maribor)

QF4: Winner Group D vs Italy (Ljubljana)

Thursday 3 June: Semi-finals

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (Székesfehérvár)

SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (Maribor)

Sunday 6 June: Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (Ljubljana)

Kick-off times tbc

Group A winners: Romania D1-1 (Budapest), Germany D1-1 (Székesfehérvár), Hungary W6-1 (Székesfehérvár)

Qualifying top scorer: Cody Gakpo (2), Myron Boadu (1), Sven Botman (1), Brian Brobbey (1), Dani de Wit (1), Justin Kluivert (1), Perr Schuurs (1)

U21 EURO best: winners (2006, 2007)

Previous U21 EURO: 2013 (semi-finals)

Coach: Erwin van de Looi

Former Groningen and Willem II coach who replaced Art Langeler in 2018.



Group stage star: Cody Gakpo

The PSV winger scored two and made two in the group-clinching win against Hungary.

Did you know?

The Dutch reached the 2007 final after knocking out England in a 32-kick penalty shoot-out.

Highlights: Hungary 0-3 Germany

Group A runners-up: Hungary W3-0 (Székesfehérvár), Netherlands D1-1 (Székesfehérvár), Romania D0-0 (Budapest)

Goalscorers: Ridle Baku (2), Lukas Nmecha (2)

U21 EURO best: winners (2009, 2017)

Previous U21 EURO: 2019 (runners-up)

Coach: Stefan Kuntz

Member of Germany's EURO '96-winning squad at the helm of the U21s since 2016.

Group stage star: Ridle Baku

Midfielder named after Karl-Heinz Riedle and already capped at senior level after impressing for Mainz.

Did you know?

Five of the victorious 2009 U21 side started Germany's FIFA World Cup final win against Argentina five years later.

Highlights: Spain 2-0 Czech Republic

Group B winners: Slovenia W3-0 (Maribor), Italy D0-0 (Maribor), Czech Republic W2-0 (Celje)

Goalscorers: Dani Gómez (2), Juan Miranda (1), Javi Puado (1), Gonzalo Villar (1)

U21 EURO best: winners (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)

Previous U21 EURO: 2019 (winners)

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

Took charge of La Rojita in 2018 and guided them ﻿to glory in 2019.



Group stage star: Gonzalo Villar

Midfielder gaining experience at Roma and currently making Spain tick.

Did you know?

Spain previously successfully defended the title in 2013.

Highlights: Italy 4-0 Slovenia

Group B runners-up: Czech Republic D1-1 (Celje), Spain D0-0 (Maribor), Slovenia W4-0 (Maribor)

Goalscorers: Patrick Cutrone (2), Giulio Maggiore (1), Giacomo Raspadori (1), Gianluca Scamacca (1)

U21 EURO best: winners (1992, 1994, 1996, 2000, 2004)

Previous U21 EURO: 2019 (group stage)

Coach: Paolo Nicolato

An experienced trainer most associated with Chievo and who led Italy to runners-up at the 2018 U19 EURO.



Group stage star: Patrick Cutrone

A powerful forward capped at senior level in 2018.

Did you know?

Italy were the first team to reach five U21 titles (since matched by Spain), coming in the space of just seven tournaments between 1992 and 2004.