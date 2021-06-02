Under-21 EURO semi-finals: meet the contenders

The Netherlands will play Germany, and holders Spain face Portugal, after winning through to Thursdays UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-finals.

They came through Monday's last-eight ties, which all proved epics as the competition resumed in Hungary and Slovenia two months after the group stage ended.

Thursday: Semi-finals

Spain vs Portugal (Maribor, 18:00 CET)

Netherlands vs Germany (Székesfehérvár, 21:00 CET)

Sunday: Final

Netherlands/Germany vs Spain/Portugal (Ljubljana, 21:00 CET)

Team guides

Players marked * are not in squad for knockout phase

Match fact: These teams had only met once at a U21 final tournament before 2021 (a 3-2 group win for the Netherlands in 2013); now they are facing for the second time in Székesfehérvár after their 1-1 draw in March.

Highlights: Netherlands 2-1 France

Group A winners: Romania D1-1 (Budapest), Germany D1-1 (Székesfehérvár), Hungary W6-1 (Székesfehérvár)

Quarter-final: France W2-1 (Budapest)

Goalscorers: Myron Boadu (3), Cody Gakpo* (2), Sven Botman (1), Brian Brobbey (1), Dani de Wit (1), Justin Kluivert (1), Perr Schuurs (1)

Semi-final record: W2 L3*

U21 EURO best: winners (2006, 2007)



Coach: Erwin van de Looi

Former Groningen and Willem II coach who replaced Art Langeler in 2018.



Key player: Dani de Wit

Top scorer Cody Gakpo has been called into the senior team but AZ playmaker De Wit remains to pull the strings.

Did you know?

The Dutch reached the 2007 final after knocking out England in a 32-kick penalty shoot-out.

Highlights: Denmark 2-2 Germany (5-6 pens)

Group A runners-up: Hungary W3-0 (Székesfehérvár), Netherlands D1-1 (Székesfehérvár), Romania D0-0 (Budapest)

Quarter-final: Denmark D2-2, W6-5pens (Székesfehérvár)

Goalscorers: Lukas Nmecha (3), Ridle Baku (2), Jonathan Burkardt (1)

Semi-final record: W4 L1*

U21 EURO best: winners (2009, 2017)



Coach: Stefan Kuntz

A member of Germany's EURO '96-winning squad and at the helm of the U21s since 2016.

Key player: Arne Maier

The captain dominates the centre of the park, linking up with the lively forwards and overlapping full-backs.

Did you know?

Five of the victorious 2009 U21 side started Germany's FIFA World Cup final win against Argentina five years later.

Match fact: Portugal beat Spain 2-0 in the 1994 semi-finals with Rui Costa and João Pinto scoring.

Highlights: Spain 2-1 Croatia (aet)

Group B winners: Slovenia W3-0 (Maribor), Italy D0-0 (Maribor), Czech Republic W2-0 (Celje)

Quarter-final: Croatia W2-1aet (Maribor)

Goalscorers: Javi Puado (3), Dani Gómez* (2), Juan Miranda (1), Gonzalo Villar (1)

Semi-final record: W8 L1*

U21 EURO best: winners (1986, 1998, 2011, 2013, 2019)



Coach: Luis de la Fuente

This coach took charge of La Rojita in 2018 and guided them ﻿to glory in 2019.



Key player: Bryan Gil

Lively and tricky winger crucial to their quarter-final victory.

Did you know?

Spain previously successfully defended the title in 2013.

Highlights: Portugal 5-3 Italy (aet)

Group D winners: Croatia W1-0 (Koper-Capodistria), England W2-0 (Ljubljana), Switzerland W3-0 (Ljubljana)

Quarter-final: Italy 5-3aet (Ljubljana)

Goalscorers: Dany Mota (3), Francisco Conceição (2), Francisco Trincão* (2), Fábio Vieira (1), Jota (1), Diogo Queirós (1), Gonçalo Ramos (1)

Semi-final record: W2 L1

U21 EURO best: runners-up (1994, 2015)



Coach: Rui Jorge

The former Portugal left-back and seven-time Liga champion has been U21 boss since 2010.

Key player: Vitinha

Excellent midfield performances abound from the Porto prospect who has been on loan in England with Wolves.

Did you know?

Three of the side beaten on penalties by Sweden in the 2015 final started the UEFA EURO 2016 decider 12 months later: Raphaël Guerreiro, João Mário and William Carvalho.

*2-legged semi-finals count as 1 win or 1 loss