UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Under-21 EURO final: Germany vs Portugal

Thursday 3 June 2021

Germany will go for a third title against a Portugal side seeking their first in Ljubljana on Sunday.

UEFA

Germany will play Portugal in Sunday's UEFA European Under-21 Championship final in Ljubljana.

In Thursday's semi-finals, Portugal ended the hopes of holders Spain with a late 1-0 win. Then Germany, who beat Spain in the 2017 final before roles were reversed two years later, defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to make a record-equalling third straight decider. Both teams came through Monday's last-eight ties, which all proved epics, as the competition resumed in Hungary and Slovenia two months after the group stage ended.

Where to watch the final


For tickets click here; there will also be a ticket office at the stadium.

Sunday's final

Germany vs Portugal (Ljubljana, 21:00 CET)

Previous U21 finals meetings

2015 (semi-final): Portugal 5-0 Germany
2006 (group stage): Germany 0-1 Portugal
2004 (group stage): Germany 1-2 Portugal

Team guides

Players marked * are not in squad for knockout phase

Germany

Highlights: Netherlands 1-2 Germany
Highlights: Netherlands 1-2 Germany

Group A runners-up: Hungary W3-0 (Székesfehérvár), Netherlands D1-1 (Székesfehérvár), Romania D0-0 (Budapest)
Quarter-final: Denmark D2-2, W6-5pens (Székesfehérvár)
Semi-final: Netherlands W2-1 (Székesfehérvár)
Goalscorers: Lukas Nmecha (3), Ridle Baku (2), Florian Wirtz (2), Jonathan Burkardt (1)
U21 EURO best: winners (2009, 2017)

Previous finals
2019: L1-2 vs Spain (Udine)
2017: W1-0 vs Spain (Kraków)
2009: W4-0 vs England (Malmö)
1982: L4-5agg vs England (L1-3a, Sheffield; W3-2h, Bremen)

Coach: Stefan Kuntz
A member of Germany's EURO '96-winning squad and at the helm of the U21s since 2016.

Key player: Arne Maier
The captain dominates the centre of the park, linking up with the lively forwards and overlapping full-backs.

Did you know?
Five of the victorious 2009 U21 side started Germany's FIFA World Cup final win against Argentina five years later.


Portugal

Highlights: Spain 0-1 Portugal
Highlights: Spain 0-1 Portugal

Group D winners: Croatia W1-0 (Koper-Capodistria), England W2-0 (Ljubljana), Switzerland W3-0 (Ljubljana)
Quarter-final: Italy W5-3aet (Ljubljana)
Semi-final: Spain W1-0 (Maribor)
Goalscorers: Dany Mota (3), Francisco Conceição (2), Francisco Trincão* (2), Fábio Vieira (1), Jota (1), Diogo Queirós (1), Gonçalo Ramos (1), own goal (1)
U21 EURO best: runners-up (1994, 2015)

Previous finals
2015: D0-0aet, L4-5pens vs Sweden (Prague)
1994: L0-1aet vs Italy (Montpellier)

Coach: Rui Jorge
The former Portugal left-back and seven-time Liga champion has been U21 boss since 2010.

Key player: Vitinha
Excellent midfield performances abound from the Porto prospect who has been on loan in England with Wolves.

Did you know?
Three of the side beaten on penalties by Sweden in the 2015 final started the UEFA EURO 2016 decider 12 months later: Raphaël Guerreiro, João Mário and William Carvalho.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 3 June 2021

Related Items

U21 EURO: all you need to know
31/05/2021
Live

U21 EURO: all you need to know

When and where is it? Who has gone through? How does it work?
Who has qualified for U21 EURO?
23/11/2020
Live

Who has qualified for U21 EURO?

See who has booked their place in the 2021 finals in Hungary and Slovenia.
New format and schedule
17/06/2020
Live

New format and schedule

The 2021 finals in Hungary and Slovenia will be split over two periods.
U21 EURO group stage squads
23/03/2021
Live

U21 EURO group stage squads

Check out who you can expect to see in action in the group stage from 24 March.
U21 EURO: fixtures and results
03/06/2021
Live

U21 EURO: fixtures and results

See all the results so far and the fixtures to come as the competition resumed on Monday.
Concussion subs at U21 finals
23/02/2021
Live

Concussion subs at U21 finals

The UEFA Executive Committee has approved the introduction of a concussion substitution trial in Hungary and Slovenia.
U21 EURO: all you need to know
31/05/2021
Live

U21 EURO: all you need to know

When and where is it? Who has gone through? How does it work?